Back in April, SNK announced it would be releasing The King of Fighters XIII Global Match for the Switch later this year.

Now, during an update at EVO 2023, it's been revealed the 2D sprite-fighter will be launching around the world on 16th November 2023. Once again, this new release will come with a "rollback netcode overhaul" improving the overall online functionality.

SNK will also be releasing deluxe edition premium perks including a digital art book and a digital soundtrack.

As previously mentioned, The King of Fighters XIII originally started out as an arcade release in 2010 and was ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a year later.

