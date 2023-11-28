Physical media is on its way out. As much as many of us really don't want to accept it, that's simply the reality we're facing at the moment.

For starters, Nintendo has reported that around 50% of its total software sales have been digital over the last several years, a huge leap from where we were a decade or so ago, and it's likely to only increase in the years to come.

Another chunk of evidence has recently come from none other than the ESA (thanks, Push Square), who conducted a survey polling 501 children between the ages of 10 and 17 to find out what they're asking from Santa Claus for Christmas this year. Of the 72% who wished for video game-related goods, 39% opted for subscriptions, 29% wanted in-game currency, and just 22% are after physical games.

It's not a huge difference, granted, but it just goes to show where we are right now when it comes to popular gaming trends. With the likes of Fortnite and Minecraft maintaining their immense popularity, kids are simply gravitating towards products that might enrich or lengthen their enjoyment of live-service games. Couple that with the surprise popularity of Microsoft's disc-less Xbox Series S, and it's no wonder physical media seems to be polling so low.

Of course, it's important to consider that children often can't enjoy the luxury of a new game every month or so like us grumpy grown ups, so the idea of a game that consistently provides free updates and optional paid content must seem quite alluring.

What's also worth mentioning is that gaming habits do change with age, and as kids start to earn their own income, it's entirely plausible that they might branch out beyond the same 2-3 games and try out something new. Indeed, to base the death of physical media on the spending habits of children is certainly flawed, but we feel there's definitely an air of inevitability about the whole thing.