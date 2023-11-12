Hello everybody, and welcome to the latest edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we took a look at Kirby Mass Attack for the Nintendo DS. It wasn't quite as close as we were admittedly expecting, with the North American version easily beating the competition with 65% of the vote.

This week, we're skipping ahead to the 3DS and the wonderful Pikmin franchise with the divisive Hey! Pikmin from developer Arzest. Released in 2017, it hardly stands as the most beloved entry in the puzzle series, but it most certainly has its charms.

It's another duel this week with North America and Japan going up against the European design, so let's just get cracking, yes?