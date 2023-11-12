Hey! Pikmin - BAB
Hello everybody, and welcome to the latest edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we took a look at Kirby Mass Attack for the Nintendo DS. It wasn't quite as close as we were admittedly expecting, with the North American version easily beating the competition with 65% of the vote.

This week, we're skipping ahead to the 3DS and the wonderful Pikmin franchise with the divisive Hey! Pikmin from developer Arzest. Released in 2017, it hardly stands as the most beloved entry in the puzzle series, but it most certainly has its charms.

It's another duel this week with North America and Japan going up against the European design, so let's just get cracking, yes?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Japan

Hey! Pikmin NA
Image: Nintendo

It's safe to say that both variants are actually pretty similar in many ways, but looking at this one, it's definitely more action-oriented. You've got Olimar himself chucking the poor little PIkmin at a Mockiwi with reckless abandon, and there's just a lot to take in, right? It's a great composition though, certainly, and it's kinda funny in a weird way..?

Europe

Hey! Pikmin EU
Image: Nintendo

The European variant, on the other hand, features Olimar and his Pikmin balancing their way across a log while the Mockiwi gazes at them from a distance. We love how the majority of characters here are more in the foreground, while the Mockiwi is slightly blurred out in the background. Plus, there's a big button. Who doesn't like buttons?

