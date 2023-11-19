It's time for another clash of the covers as we dive into the latest edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up a duo of box art from the 3DS' Hey! Pikmin and, let us tell you, it wasn't even close. The friendlier European cover walked away with a whopping 73% of the vote, leaving North America and Japan in the minority.

This time, we are winding back the clock a little as we take a look at Contact for the DS. Developed by none other than Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture, this RPG hardly set the world on fire when it was released in 2006 (despite some on the internet confusing it with Mother 3), but after years of this title sitting shrouded in our 'video game brain fog', we finally have it back at the forefront of our minds and are ready to take in the box art all over again.

It's another duel this week, with North America and Japan facing off against the European cover. So, let's dive right into it. Are you ready to ruuuuuumblllleeee?