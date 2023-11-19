Contact - BAB
It's time for another clash of the covers as we dive into the latest edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up a duo of box art from the 3DS' Hey! Pikmin and, let us tell you, it wasn't even close. The friendlier European cover walked away with a whopping 73% of the vote, leaving North America and Japan in the minority.

This time, we are winding back the clock a little as we take a look at Contact for the DS. Developed by none other than Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture, this RPG hardly set the world on fire when it was released in 2006 (despite some on the internet confusing it with Mother 3), but after years of this title sitting shrouded in our 'video game brain fog', we finally have it back at the forefront of our minds and are ready to take in the box art all over again.

It's another duel this week, with North America and Japan facing off against the European cover. So, let's dive right into it. Are you ready to ruuuuuumblllleeee?

North America / Japan

This design sure is an interesting one, mostly due to how little there is going on. Our protagonist, Terry, takes pride of place in the foreground while a cracked reflection appears alongside, but that's about it. What's interesting here is that, despite its simplicity, it doesn't necessarily feel empty. A protagonist and a cracked reflection, eh? What's it trying to say? You'll have to play the game to find out...

Europe

Asking a potential buyer a question with the cover art is all well and good, but do you know what else sells? Cute pixel art — something that the European cover brings in droves. This one features the game's central professor in just about every position imaginable and there's even his sweet pup. What more could you want? We are particular fans of the title art here too, with the two out-stretched hands really hammering home the titular contact.

Which region got the best Contact box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.