Welcome to the latest instalment in our nostalgia-inducing column, Memory Pak, where we deep-dive into some of the most memorable moments in gaming – good and bad.
Today, Jim is reflecting on a years-long dilemma he faced over an oft-forgotten DS game, and wonders how we deal with "video game brain fog"...
You probably don't remember every game that you have ever played. Nowadays we have the eShop's 'Previously Downloaded' lists, constant GOTY conversations and tracking apps like GG or GameTrack to remind us what we have been playing, but that wasn't always the case. In truth, not all games are life-changing experiences and, chances are, the more you played in the past, the more you are prone to forgetting.
If you have been gaming for most of your life, then this list of forgotten games is likely something that you have learned to accept (after all, you're probably blanking on it for a reason, right?) but what about those games that are only partially forgotten? The ones where you can remember one small, generally "ungoogleable" element of it like a particular gameplay mechanic or a snippet of cover and nothing else. These are the really annoying beasts.
Until this week, I had this very issue with a game that I remembered had many pixel art scientists in lab coats on the front cover, but that's it — no recollection of gameplay, platform or the all-important title. To say this had been driving me up the wall would be an understatement. There are only so many times that you can search for "Pixel art scientist DS game" or "GBA pixel art professor lab coat" before recommendations of "Did you mean Professor Oak?" become frequent enough to make you want to pull your hair out.
This cycle had been going on for years — yes, plural — and I had resigned myself to the fact that I would never find this game (who knows, maybe I even made it up), but then, while listening to a podcast this weekend, I heard a mention of a 2000s RPG starring an old professor and the title immediately sent alarm bells a-ringing: Contact.
Contact was released in 2006 and was developed by none other than Suda51's own Grasshopper Manufacture. You take control of Terry, a young boy who is enlisted by a mysterious professor, who has crash-landed on a strange planet, to help gather the cells that power his ship.
I say "take control" specifically because you — the player — are actually a character in-game. The professor speaks to you throughout, and you control Terry by using 'decals' (stickers) to give him power-ups, but most importantly, the professor doesn't want Terry to know you exist. Despite being an RPG, the game is incredibly short, which might be why I struggled to remember this game.
Looking back on it, Contact carries more than a little EarthBound in its visual DNA — come on, that professor is Dr. Andonuts — but it turns out it comes down to more than a few visual similarities. The game launched just a month before Mother 3 in Japan, and there was apparently some confusion between the two games' marketing.
Thanks to a flash animation that Marvelous Interactive published in September 2005, which featured the aforementioned professor, many suspected the animation to be a teaser for the long-awaited Mother 3. A few days later, the teaser was revealed to be a Contact, and not related to the Mother series at all. Mother series fansite Starman.net covered it extensively back in the day, from the teaser all the way to the confusion and eventual reveal.
Of course, I was oblivious to this as a kid. To me, Contact was just a game with a cool-looking scientist on the cover. Ness? Lucas? Never heard of them...
Despite the fact that I had initially remembered so little, a brief look at a Contact playthrough on YouTube (thanks, Jax Longplays) brought it all flooding back. The fourth wall breaks, the contrast between top- and bottom-screen action, and the ending really got under my skin as a young buck.
By all accounts it wasn't a particularly great game — even I don't remember enjoying it that much — but the search was over and I could finally sleep.
Without that podcast or the above YouTube video, Contact may have stayed well out of contact in my mind. I'm not sure what I would have done had I not remembered, but it's a cracking feeling — a relief, I'll admit — to finally clear the video game brain fog.
In fact, there's an entire subreddit called r/tipofmyjoystick where fellow gamers can share their own stories and details of the games they barely remember, while community members try to solve the mystery of "what is this game?" There's a step-by-step guide on how to format a post to give you the best possible chance of rediscovering that lost B-tier game from your past.
So after my years-long search for Contact in the depths of my mind came to an end, I thought why not open this dilemma up to the wider Nintendo Life community and find out whether any of you lovely lot have found yourself in a similar position?
If there is a game that you can't quite put your finger on and it has been bugging you for a while, drop everything that you can remember (platform, cover, gameplay etc.) into the comments and let's see if we can, collectively, dig up these almost-forgotten titles. And don't forget to vote in our poll to let us know.
This was me with the game Wacky Wheels. For a few years, I thought I might have dreamt it, but I distinctly remembered playing as and loving the shark character was I was a little kid. I finally found it just a couple of years ago. I will say, though, it aged horribly. Hahaha!
Contact looks outstanding! Never played that one! I want to try it!
I love this story.
My forgotten game is a side scrolling 2D arcade game from the late 80s/early 90s in the vein of Shinobi but with more cartoony graphics. You could play as one of 3 boys, each with their own abilities. I remember one of them was a Ninja but can't remember the other 2 (a spaceman? a cowboy?)
I tried finding it but it's ungooglable.
There was a top down action adventure game I used to play on the Amiga, it was about time travel, but I've never been able to work it out what it was.
And there's a Sega Master System/Mega Drive game, fantasy RPG and the only memory I have is going through a waterfall with your party. It couldn't had been that good if that's all I remember, but I'd love to find it.
This applies to me, as there's this old mobile game I remember from back in the day. I don't remember much, though, and I know it has been delisted from the app stores, so that's unfortuneate. All I remeber is a specific instrument used. I can't recall it off the top of my head, but when I hear it, I recognize it.
Yes, I forgot the name of a game I played when I was young. I asked Notch on twitter and he responded. Hmm, Oh no I have forgotten again!!!!
Edit: checked twitter, it was Bio Menace.
Dragon Wars was mine… I misremembered the name of the game as “Purgatory”, possibly the DOS EXE file was purgatory.exe? Anyway, found it in the end!
@Twilite9 try the r/tipofmyjoystick Reddit with as much detail as you can remember! The people there work wonders!
I had that with Zoo Keeper on the DS. It must have been bought for me early on, but I'd forgotten all about it. I remembered it only in the last few months when I spotted it at a Cex store. The other one that slipped my mind for awhile was Big Bang Mini, again for the DS.
I remember a point and click horror game where a couple had a baby that kept transforming into different things at night. First it was a pig, and it ended up turning into a pile of sand in the couple’s bed 😳
Kartia: The Word of Fate haunted me for years as "a PlayStation game where I think you choose between two female characters and then there's an isometric battlefield with some golem-like units thereon" after a passing glimpse of the disc being tested in a local game store (either for the customer or for the owner himself during a trade-in). Yet to play it, I even recurrently forget the title all over again these days, but knowing Atlus's involvement at least narrows it down enough to help. From time to time, I also have to make an occasional effort to remember a briefly borrowed game from my childhood by the name "Thundercade" rather than "that top-down motorbike shmup on NES".
Then there are cases when you remember the title itself but it doesn't immediately help because there's an eponymous but notably different game on the same platform. Looking at you, Airwolf (yes, mine was a sidescroller shmup that, despite adapting an American show, never left Japan).
@Twilite9 could it be the NES Lupin The 3rd game by any chance? Granted, it never left Japan but Daisuke could be (and, in post-Soviet game tip books, actually was) mistaken for a cowboy while Goemon's samurai sword might have evoked some ninja associations.
@eltomo So many RPG’s have hidden things behind waterfalls Is there anything you can remember about what the game looked like? Realistic? Cartoony? Which camera perspective?
I've had a few of these in the past few years, all from the Amiga 500. The most recent one I eventually found was Black Lamp. Ridiculously difficult to Google this one based on my memory of it, so I resorted to watching video after video after video of "x number of Amiga games I used to play" etc.
Eventually I found it.
Not even a good game in truth... it was stupidly difficult (Amiga 500 has a fair share of those!), but I remember it having a great sense of adventure and exploration. It also had a great variety of enemies!
Yeah... I got one. I once played it in an arcade back in the nineties. It was a single screen "kill em up" type of game, like Bubble Bobble or Snow Bros. You played as a construction worker, wearing a yellow hard hat, who attacked with a hammer, and you had to clear the screen of enemies. For years I have never been able to find out what it was called. Drives me nuts!
My forgotten game was an old DOS game I used to play with my brother. It was split screen game where two players each control a tank that can tunnel through the soil digdug style. You can restore fuel and health at your home base. The goal is to find and destroy the other player's tank but the world is enormous so it takes a while to find them (or their tunnels).
It was hard to find because there are tons of old school tank games. Eventually I did find it; it's called TUNNELER. It can run on a DOS emulator.
To me, a similiar situation was with an old arcade game called Sea Fighter Poseidon from Taito
I used to play it when I was something like 8 years old in an small arcade near home. It was about a diver who had to rescue hostages trapped in cages underwater while fighting other hostile divers. I was too young and never memorize its name. Me and my friends used to call it just "Mergulhador" (Diver)
At the time, it was a trend to call games for a "nickname" since we didn´t understand English. Some curious names we adopt were:
"Jogo do Cemitério " (Cemetery Game) for Ghouls´n´Goblins
" Columbia " (after the Columbia spaceship) for Xevious
" Come-Come" (Eat-Eat) for Pac Man
"Tarzan" for Jungle King
"Motinho (Small Motorbike) for Traverse USA/Zippy Race
For me there were a few. Clash at Demonhead I found because of a YouTube video. But the one that really haunted me and I had no hope of finding was an animation I barely remembered from preschool. I tried looking through VHS release lists from early 90s to find it. And then randomly I think I saw it on a Facebook ad: Rāmayāna: Rāma-Ōji Densetsu.
There were a few, but they elude me at the moment. But there are definitely times when I remember old games but not the title.
It’s the B-list games that have no guides and barely any information on google that I have the fondest memories of lol
