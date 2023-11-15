Earlier this week, The Game Awards revealed the nominees for each category and Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are both in the running for Game of the Year.

Nintendo has now officially responded to this on its social media accounts, mentioning how honoured it is to have both of these titles in this prestigious category and thanking everyone for their support this year:

Nintendo America: "We are honored that The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom and have both received Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards! Thank you to everyone for your support!"

Zelda and Mario are going up against some seriously tough competition including Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 and Alan Wake 2.

Nintendo's two major releases have also picked up a bunch of other nominations which you can learn more about in our original post. In fact, Nintendo has scooped up the most nominations out of any publisher at The Game Awards this year.

You can submit your votes on the Game Awards website and the winners will be revealed on 7th December.