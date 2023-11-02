The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 3rd Nov, $49.99) - Get moving with a multitude of motion-based microgames in the newest entry in the WarioWare series! Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and shake, punch, dance, wiggle and even curtsey through over 200 lightning-fast microgames. Get into poses called “forms,” including the chicken (like Ba-KAW) and confident Fashionista, then get it moving. You can even battle it out with up to four players* locally in Party Mode, where you’ll race to reach the goal without getting caught by Medusa or take on a dicey board game with Wario’s very own rules. Move alongside your friends in these laugh-worthy contests where everyone can get excited! The WarioWare: Move It game is available Nov. 3. - Read our WarioWare: Move It! review

Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous (XSEED), 3rd Nov, $49.99) - Welcome to Fashion Dreamer, a fashion game where you glam it up and share your creations on your quest to become a stylish influencer. Choose from over 1,400 design options and connect online to expand your friend circle and grow your brand. Got an eye for fashion? Then get styling when Fashion Dreamer debuts exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 3. Pre-orders are available now!

My Time at Sandrock (PM Studios, 2nd Nov, $39.99) - In this captivating sequel to My Time at Portia, you’re tasked with restoring a post-apocalyptic desert community to its former glory through a story brimming with dozens of characters and side quests. You’ll gather resources to assemble machines and transform a derelict workshop into a finely tuned facility. Venture into ancient ruins and scavenge for relics, take down monsters in melee combat or say hi to the locals and make some friends. Plus, if you have the base game, a separate online multiplayer** version will be available after the game launches, so you and your friends can help Sandrock thrive together! My Time at Sandrock launches on Nintendo Switch today. - Read our My Time at Sandrock review

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 2nd Nov, $49.99) - Experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second installment in the STAR OCEAN series! STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R launches on Nintendo Switch today. - Read our Star Ocean: The Second Story R review

Switch eShop - New Releases

5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania (RuWaMo, 27th Oct, $29.99) - Step into the ultimate gaming experience that combines fashion and bubble-popping fun with our remarkable game bundle, "5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania. " This extraordinary collection unites five captivating titles that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Fashion Princess: Enter the glamorous realm of high fashion and design your own runway masterpieces. Become the ultimate fashionista by mixing and matching outfits, accessorizing, and dominating the fashion scene. Fashion Girls: Join a vibrant community of fashion-forward friends and showcase your styling prowess. Dress up your virtual models with a variety of trendy clothing options, makeup, and accessories to become the top fashion guru. Fashion Friends: Socialize and connect with fellow fashion enthusiasts, engaging in style challenges that will prove your superiority as a fashion icon. Princess Bubble Story: Dive into a world of colorful bubbles and match them to create explosive combos.

Alien Hominid HD (The Behemoth, 1st Nov, $11.99) - Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for Nintendo Switch! With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience. Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that’s more your style.

Alien Hominid Invasion (The Behemoth, 1st Nov, $19.99) - Alien Hominid is back! Blast, beam, and bite your way through an endless swarm of enemies as you and up to three of your fellow hominids cause mayhem with a huge arsenal of weapons, mutations, and acrobatic maneuvers.

Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle (The Behemoth, 1st Nov, $24.99) - For some classic couch co-op goodness, revisit Alien Hominid HD from 2004, where the excitement and chaos of run ‘n’ gun adventure awaits in nostalgic level design, bosses, and mini-games, including all PDA levels! Looking for more chaos? Need more silly alien moments in your life? Stuck on that one challenging boss from that one level with that one mechanic that makes you go AAAAAAAAAAA! ? Whatever the case, we have more aliens up our sleeves! Switch over to Alien Hominid Invasion for 4-player capabilities and loads of new customization options, playstyles, and enemies. Continue the story of Alien Hominid HD through a non-linear leveling experience that allows you to strategically plan your attack against the enemy headquarters. Find out what happened to the original alien, get your revenge, and most importantly, make your Mothership proud!

Amabilly (Ratalaika Games, 3rd Nov, $4.99) - Play as Amabilly, a lovely girl who loves rock 'n' roll! One day, she found herself in a dangerous new world surrounded by strange and hostile creatures. Now it's up to her to face them using as weapon her favourite guitar. Travel through 4 unique worlds and fight monsters with the power of your guitar. Along the journey you'll be able to collect gems to buy special powers and make her guitar more powerful. It's time to rock!

Arcade Archives BURNING FORCE (HAMSTER, 26th Oct, $7.99) - " BURNING FORCE " is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1989. Pilot the AIRBIKE or AIRPLANE, acquire various items that exist along the way to increase your power, and defeat the bosses in each stage to clear the game. Use the jump platform to jump over obstacles.

Bio Block (Entity3, 28th Oct, $0.99) - Take control of a fork lift in an unstable environment in an all new puzzle game Experience a new type of puzzle game with 60+ challenging levels Lift and move blocks, raise platforms, use lift and avoid enemies! 360 degree camera controls allow you to explore each visually beautiful level

Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle (Team17, 19th Oct, $44.99) - The Miracle summons you Sinner! This bundle includes both of the indie smash hits Blasphemous 1 and 2. So enter the world of Blasphemous and get to smiting. In Blasphemous 1 you are introduced to The Penitent One - a sole survivor of the massacre of the ‘Silent Sorrow’. Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish. In Blasphemous 2 you awake from your tomb to a strange new world and once again enter an endless struggle against The Miracle. Dive into a perilous new world filled with mysteries and secrets to discover, and tear your way through monstrous foes that stand between you and your quest to end the cycle once and for all. All alongside beautiful pixel graphics and a stunning original soundtrack that fully immerses you in the world.

Burnout (GameToTop, 29th Oct, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in a world of customizable cars that cater to your every racing desire. From sleek speedsters to rugged off-roaders, you can fine-tune your ride to match your unique style and tackle a multitude of thrilling challenges. Drift around corners with finesse, zoom through lap races, and survive ruthless elimination rounds. Each event presents its own set of pulse-pounding challenges, and only the best will emerge victorious.

Chicken Journey (Loonyware, 2nd Nov, $9.99) - Embark on an epic adventure with the cutest chicken in this relaxing 2D puzzle platformer! All this to answer the question that eluded chicken sages for millennia: "What came first: the Chicken or the Egg?"

City Parking Driver: Draw The Path Simulator (Megame, 2nd Nov, $9.99) - Meet the exciting parking simulator with drawing! In front of you is a city parking filled with various obstacles. Draw a route for your car in such a way as to avoid all obstacles and park the car at the desired parking point. Sound simple? Yes, but in reality, various obstacles and traps will greatly interfere with you, so you will have to strain your attention and correctly calculate the trajectory of movement. If there are no big problems with fixed obstacles, then moving obstacles will make the driver sweat!

Cobalt Core (Brace Yourself, 8th Nov, $19.99) - Cobalt Core is a sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder with a unique single-axis combat system that will throw you for a loop. Many loops! Give orders to your crew by playing cards: Will you raise shields to protect your ship, dodge incoming missiles and cannon fire to avoid damage outright, or strike preemptively to disable your enemy’s weapons? Outmaneuvre your foes to stay just ahead of impending calamity, and reach the Cobalt Core!

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (GameMill Entertainment, 3rd Nov, $39.99) - All-Star Cast, All-Star Fun! An all-star cast of some of your favorite DreamWorks characters brings the fun and hilarity to high-speed kart racing action like never before! Race on 20 different DreamWorks-themed tracks, including Shrek’s Swamp, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, Isle of Berk, and more! 20 of the most iconic DreamWorks characters: Shrek, Po, Tigress, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid, Boss Baby, and other top favorites all come together in a kart racing experience like no other.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World (Play On Worlds, 3rd Nov, $19.99) - Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies as they battle to save London from the clutches of the wealthy industrialist, Caspar Malthus, and his militant Private Guard. With each Ghost lending their unique abilities, explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts. Will you have the courage to confront Caspar and stop his malevolent plans before it is too late?

EGGCONSOLE THEXDER PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 26th Oct, $6.49) - This action-shooting game was released in 1985. The player takes control of the hyper dual-armor ""THEXDER,"" which can transform into both robot and fighter forms, and throws himself into the battle to destroy the magnetic field generator of the asteroid Nediam. The game is played in side-view and consists of 16 stages (plus 16 back stages). In the battle against the enemy, you can use either the robot form, which has a tracking laser but inferior mobility, or the fighter form, which can only attack in the direction you are going but has superior mobility, depending on the situation. Barriers are also available, but if they are used too often, they will run out of energy, so they should be used only when the situation calls for it! You should use them only when you need them. The game is based on the life system with no save function, so you only have one shot each time you play!

Eigengrau (Maus, 2nd Nov, $9.99) - Explore a colorful shoot 'em up with varied and diverse gameplay beyond the familiar shooting and dodging. Every situation, every enemy, and every boss offers a different handcrafted experience. Journey across burning mountains, frozen plains, below the ocean, and outer space, driven towards an unknown goal. Collect ancient fragments of mysterious origin, and try to find yourself, while the world around you falls into darkness. Are you really doing the right thing?

Excessive Trim (eastasiasoft, 8th Nov, $4.99) - Take flight as an alien in a buzzsaw saucer as he terrorizes farms and recklessly grinds through herds of livestock! Excessive Trim is a pseudo-3D vertical scrolling slice ’em up presented in stark black, white and red 3-tone pixel art. Take control of your circular bladed UFO and try to survive while you collect precious leaves. Perform dashes to buzz through lines of stampeding cattle, avoid farm machinery, zip between trees and rock formations, cut down angry agriculturalists and more! Tag specific dash points for bonus leaves. Find backwater shops where you can choose between upgrades to give you more health or grant multipliers. But watch out! There’s always bound to be a tradeoff. Survive as long as you can through a procedurally generated stage loop, shoot for the high score and change your color palette to customize the experience.

Farmer Bundle (Silesia Games, 6th Nov, %5.99) - Bring your rakes and spades and immerse yourself in a charming, blocky, puzzle experience! Memorize farm layouts, swap scrambled plots of land to match them, and watch your little agricultural islands spring back to life in this tiny bundle of three games - Island Farmer, Instant Farmer, and Floating Farmer!

Foosball League Cup: Arcade Table Football Simulator (Megame, 2nd Nov, $9.99) - Table football is a truly amazing game - one player can control up to eleven players at once! If you are a big football fan, then you should appreciate this game. Immerse yourself in the world of one of the most exciting board games and show your skills! The game will require you to be responsive, accurate and able to quickly respond to changing conditions on the field. The outcome of the fight depends on these qualities. Use the handles on the playing field to control your team and score goals against your opponent! Develop your own tactics and strategy of the game - make deceptive movements, distract the enemy with false movements, and when the opportunity arises - pass the exact pass to the opponent's goal!

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine (PixelHeart, 2nd Nov, $8.99) - Take control of Yuki and set of on a digital journey of pixel proportions! Get Ready for FX-Unit Yuki! ! ! 8 levels of hardcore retro action with Power-Ups, Varying Stage Types and Multiple Endings accompanied by an Amazing Sound Design.

Geometric Brothers (SAT-BOX, 2nd Nov, $14.00) - Geometric characters join a chaotic rumble of battling and racing! Experience exhilarating gameplay with simple controls! Up to six players can enter the fray, just by picking up a Joy-Con™! Go online to compete with players around the world! Battle Fight your way through an array of stages featuring their own mechanics and an arsenal of unique weapons! Achieve victory with split-second decisions and tactics! Race There's one more trial on the road to proving your might! Use every tool at your disposal to reach the goal before anyone else! Create Make original stages for both battling and racing! Combine traps, obstacles, and weapons in endless combinations! Once your stage is ready, put it to the test with a battle of epic proportions!

Have Fun Together (Microids, 25th Oct, $49.99) - The Sisters - Party of the Year Discover the video game adapted from the comic book and immerse yourself in the world of the Sisters, two sisters never short of ideas when it comes to getting into mischief. It all begins when Wendy decides to throw a New Year's Eve party at home with her friends. Before she can ask her parents, her insufferable little sister Marine has the same idea and beats her to it. But the parents only allow one party. . . To find out who will organize it, Marine and Wendy set themselves a series of challenges, each one crazier than the last. . . Sister against sister, it's going to get hot!

Historical Trilogy (Klabater, 26th Oct, $44.99) - Klabater’s ‘Historical Trilogy’ contains three meaningful, story-driven & history-inspired games: We. The Revolution, Help Will Come Tomorrow, and The Amazing American Circus. Immerse yourself into plots inspired by momentous historical and political events created with Unique hand-drawn 2D visuals! In Klabater we are on a bold journey in search of meaningful, story-driven & history-inspired games. After the success of our indie hits, We. The Revolution and Help Will Come Tomorrow, we decided to add another unique game to our portfolio – The Amazing American Circus.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures (Outright Games, 3rd Nov, $39.99) - Drop into the dangerous game world of Jumanji and start a thrilling adventure, as you search for the stolen jewel, The Jaguar’s Eye, and a way home! Choose your avatar from heroes Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Mouse Finbar, and Shelly Oberon, and explore uncharted territories home to fierce predators, warring factions and devious traps that can sweep you off your feet. Survive the jungle to reach new zones including forgotten villages, icy mountains, dark caves, and fetid swamps. And always be ready for new threats, because the Jumanji drums could strike at any moment.

Let’s Sing 2024 (Plaion, 7th Nov, $49.99) - Let’s Sing 2024 brings a thrilling new karaoke experience to your living room. Rise to stardom in the brand new Career mode and take your pick from the song list featuring 20 chart breaking hits and all-time classics. These and many more hits available through the VIP Pass are guaranteed to make you and your friends sing at the top of your lungs. It’s your time to shine!

Makeup Artist (Sabec, 28th Oct, $9.99) - Get ready to dive into the world of makeup artistry with Makeup Artist: Your Ultimate 3D Makeup Adventure! Step into a virtual world that brings the magic of makeup to life just like the real thing. Join Mia, Emily, and Bella, on this exciting makeup journey. Unleash your inner makeup artist and explore your creativity as you experiment with different makeup products. From glamorous looks for special occasions to everyday styles, the possibilities are endless. Get ready to embark on a makeup adventure that's as unique and colourful as you and your friends! You'll have access to an enchanting collection of makeup products that every makeup-loving girl dreams of, including blush, eyeshadow, lipstick, and more, just like real-life makeup, so you can create stunning looks just like a pro! Use a stylus for finer detail.

Merge Games Adventure Bundle (Merge Games, 27th Oct, $29.99) - Set forth on a journey through three captivating worlds with the Merge Adventure Bundle, featuring: Time on Frog Island, Spirit of the North, & Stranded Sails. Immerse yourself in unique and unforgettable tales, with hours of exploration, discovery, and storytelling.

Merge Games Cleaning Bundle (Merge Games, 27th Oct, $22.49) - Relax and chill with a perfect pair of cleaning games! Rebuild your family farm on an abandoned Earth in the cosy adventure No Place Like Home, and restore our polluted planet and help some cute animal friends along the way in Fresh Start.

Merge Games Pixel Bundle (Merge Games, 27th Oct, $33.99) - Party like its 1989 with a quartet of games with a retro twist. From whimsical adventure in Sparklite to freaky farming in Monster Harvest, and from Alex Kidd's classic platforming action to the political strategy of Riot, if you love the Golden Age of gaming, you'll love this bundle!

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (Marvelous Europe, 1st Nov, $14.99) - Celestial doom. This is the fate that awaits humanity. In Edo, Japan, the great cataclysm has been foreseen by a most unlikely soul — a Master Thief. Your mother. You are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse. Master violent precision platforming in this fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls that will leave you dead and wanting more.

One Night: Burlesque (RedDeer, 3rd Nov, $12.99) - One Night: Burlesque offers one of a kind visual novel story with puzzle elements. Become a detective and solve the case of an upcoming murder mystery. Your hidden talent gives you an advantage over the killer so use it wisely.

Razor Wire (Entity3, 28th Oct, $0/99) - Tie the rope to make a razor wire and take down the enemy! The Zombies are attacking and only you can stop them! Extend the razor wire and tie it around objects to set traps for the zombies.

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator (DEMENCI, 4th Nov, $4.99) - The player has to complete many missions. The goal of each mission is to correctly park the car in a given place. Each mission has different obstacles that must be avoided in order to successfully complete the level. Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator belongs to the category of parking simulators. The player has at his disposal a garage with different cars, which he can purchase as the game progresses. The player has to complete many missions. The goal of each mission is to enter a parking space. Each mission has different obstacles that must be avoided in order to successfully complete the level. The game has realistic graphics that give you the feeling of being in the scene where the action takes place. If you love challenges, this game is for you. The main goal in this game is for the player to park the car in the right place without hitting other objects in the scene. Victory comes when the goal of this game is achieved.

Salt and Sacrifice (Devoured Studios, 7th Nov, $19.99) - In a land plagued by powerful and twisted Mages, the condemned Marked Inquisitors take up the hunt. A once-peaceful kingdom is plunged into chaos by encroaching tides of Mages: merciless embodiments of elemental chaos. The Marked Inquisitors, a doomed force of the condemned, once again mobilizes to stand against the existential threat of Magic. A buried secret threatens to bring an ancient empire to utter ruin.

Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator (Megame, 2nd Nov, $9.99) - The rules of the game are simple - you need to throw a basketball into the basket and earn points. But not everything is so simple. The ball obeys all the laws of physics, so you have to use all your skills and concentration to get right into the basket. With each level, your skills will grow, but so will the complexity of the levels. But we believe in you - you will definitely become a basketball master!

Tappy Word (Thalamus Digital, 26th Oct, $2.99) - Tappy Word is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to create as many words as possible (or the longest word possible) from the jumble of letters – simply tap the letters to create a word, then hit the confirm button. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, submit the longest word possible in each round of Challenge Mode, or guess the nine-letter words in each round of Extreme Mode!

Tappy Word 2 (Thalamus Digital, 26th Oct, $2.99) - Tappy Word 2 is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to identify the correct four-letter word from the jumble of letters – simply tap on the letters to spell out the correct answer. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features three playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Tappy Word 3 (Thalamus Digital, 26th Oct, $2.99) - Tappy Word 3 is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to identify the correct word from the jumble of letters – simply tap on the letters to spell out the correct answer. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features three playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Tappy Word Infinite (Thalamus Digital, 26th Oct, $2.99) - Tappy Word Infinite is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to create as many words as possible (or the longest word possible) from the never-ending jumble of letters – simply tap the letters to create a word, then hit the confirm button. If you get stuck, use the handy slo-mo feature! The game features three playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony (Aldora, 25th Oct, $3.99) - Immerse yourself in a magical tale with full-color illustrations that come to life in "Interactive Book Mode. " ·Experience an extended version of the Little Mermaid story with exciting twists in "The Little Mermaid Story Mode. " ·Beautiful underwater images in "Screen Mode", where the images scroll automatically. ·Enjoy the atmosphere with an immersive soundtrack that includes 7 music tracks to listen to while you explore this underwater world. This video game offers an immersive and versatile experience based on the classic tale of The Little Mermaid, allowing you to enjoy the story in multiple ways and immerse yourself in its unique atmosphere.

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Microids, 2nd Nov, $39.99) - With your crack team and the help of the SmurfoMix, liberate the village of the Smurfs from the grip of the Green Stone! Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it's missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which is in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. So Handy Smurf and his team set off on a mission to retrieve the famous stone from Gargamel's laboratory, but a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land.

Thirsty Suitors (Annapurna Interactive, 2nd Nov, $29.99) - From Outerloop Games comes Thirsty Suitors - a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself. Can Jala handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes, and mend broken friendships in time for her sister’s wedding? Will she be ready for the impending visit of Nani, the family’s terrifying and judgmental matriarch? Through the game’s story, Jala will confront her exes in cinematic, turn-based battle sequences.

Wetory (Gravity, 26th Oct, $10.99) - In a world where all colors have been stolen by a villain, a child, who has been abandoned by the world, realizes that their unique ability—the power of the paint emanating from their feet—can defeat this villain. Join this child on an epic journey to confront the villain, retrieve the stolen colors, and restore beauty to the world once again!

White Wings (moesoft, 4th Nov, $24.99) - Character sprites and CGs are made using the E-mote animation system. When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic. Moreover, 2 theme songs sung by Chata and Akira Ouse are included! Each character’s lines are fully dubbed in Japanese. This is an agonizing wintertime love song. Broken families, Experiences of bullying, Tears concealed by smiles. Is the taste of first love sweet or bitter? Who will be redeemed, and who will enter the abyss? Attracted, estranged, separated, hurt. Young men and women, three encounters, each carries sorrowful secrets in the cold winter. Embracing each other and absorbing the earth's final, small bit of warmth.

WORLD OF HORROR (Ysbryd Games, 26th Oct) - A 1-bit roguelite RPG adventure inspired by Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Amid turn-based combat and unforgiving choices, experience the quiet cosmic horror of Shiokawa. The Old Gods are reawakening, clawing their way back into a world that’s spiraling into madness. In hospitals, abandoned classrooms, quiet apartments, and dark forests, strange appearances and unexplainable phenomena test the sanity of residents in Shiokawa, Japan. Is it chaotic retribution, or the machinations of beings beyond our comprehension? This is WORLD OF HORROR: The end of the world is nigh, and the only solution is to confront the terror reigning over the apocalypse. Navigate this hellish, roguelite reality through turn-based combat and unforgiving choices in this roguelite-style cosmic horror RPG.

WWII Tanks Battle – World War 2 Heroes Troopers Machines Sim (Midnight Works, 27th Oct, $12.99) - Step into the boots of a legendary tank commander and relive some of the most iconic battles of World War II in “WWII Tanks Battle - World War 2 Heroes Troopers Machines Sim”. With 10 immersive locations, 11 authentic tanks, and a range of thrilling missions, this game puts you in the driver's seat of history.

