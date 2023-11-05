Mortal Kombat 1 didn't have the best start on the Nintendo Switch, but it's slowly improved over time with some patches fixing up all areas of the game.
It seems Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon also wants to enhance the game's online mode, with the industry veteran recently sharing a poll on social media asking fans what online features they would "like to see the most" and before anything else.
In the end, the cross-play feature won with 75.5% of the votes. Here are the full results:
Cross-play is considered to be an important aspect of a lot of fighting games nowadays, not only breaking down barriers across multiple platforms but also prolonging the life of a lot of games. Prior to the release of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm mentioned how it would implement this feature post-launch but didn't share a specific release date.
Earlier this week Mortal Kombat 1 shared a gameplay reveal of the first DLC character Omni-Man from the Invicible series.