Mortal Kombat 1 didn't have the best start on the Nintendo Switch, but it's slowly improved over time with some patches fixing up all areas of the game.

It seems Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon also wants to enhance the game's online mode, with the industry veteran recently sharing a poll on social media asking fans what online features they would "like to see the most" and before anything else.

In the end, the cross-play feature won with 75.5% of the votes. Here are the full results:

We are working on additional online features for MK1. Can't announce any dates/specifics at the moment. Which feature would you like to see the most/first? — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 3, 2023

Cross-play is considered to be an important aspect of a lot of fighting games nowadays, not only breaking down barriers across multiple platforms but also prolonging the life of a lot of games. Prior to the release of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm mentioned how it would implement this feature post-launch but didn't share a specific release date.

Launch is just around the corner and we can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into #MK1 . Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch. pic.twitter.com/M8Kvi4QkMe September 12, 2023

Earlier this week Mortal Kombat 1 shared a gameplay reveal of the first DLC character Omni-Man from the Invicible series.