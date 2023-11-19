Just weeks after the release of the final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the game has now fallen out of the US "top 20 best-selling games" chart for the first time ever.

As highlighted by GamesIndustry.biz, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been in Circana's (formerly The NPD Group) top sales for every month since its arrival in April 2017 (that's apparently 78 consecutive months). While he can't confirm it, industry analyst Mat Piscatella says it's "likely" an all-time record.

Nintendo could still technically be in the top 20 if it shared its digital sales. It's similar to games like Grand Theft Auto V, which could be charting if Rockstar released digital sales. Mario Kart could also make a return in the near future as Nintendo gets closer to the holiday season. Another bundle has been announced, too.

Although Mario Kart has dropped out of the top 20, Nintendo still has Super Mario Bros. Wonder in second place for the month of October. You can read more about this game's strong start in our previous story: