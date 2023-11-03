WarioWare: Move It! isn't the only Nintendo release today. In case you missed it, Nintendo is also launching two brand new (and stunning) amiibo based on two popular characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Following the release of Link back in May, today sees the arrival of Princess Zelda and Ganondorf. As previously revealed, these amiibo will both unlock two new paraglider fabrics in Link's latest outing. Below is a look at them both.

Zelda is priced at $15.99 / £12.99 and Ganondorf will set you back $19.99 / £17.99 (or the regional equivalent). You can learn more in our Nintendo Life pre-order guide,