If you've been looking forward to the Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, the good news is it's finally been locked in for a 22nd November 2023 release on the Switch eShop.

This compilation, published by Limited Run Games, contains multiple versions of NES, Game Boy, SNES and Genesis / Mega Drive titles. And will set fans back $29.99 USD (or the regional equivalent), with physical versions also starting at the same price.

Here's a bit about what to expect, along with some screenshots (via Nintendo.com):

"HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS! THE 8-AND 16-BIT ERA OF JURASSIC PARK GAMES HAS RETURNED, COMMEMORATING 30 YEARS OF THE ICONIC FILM!"

"This release includes a lineup of seven classic titles updated to include save state support, new in-game maps, and various quality-of-life fixes."

- Jurassic Park 8-BIT

- Jurassic Park PORTABLE

- Jurassic Park 16-BIT

- Jurassic Park GENESIS

- Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues 16-BIT

- Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues PORTABLE

- Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition GENESI

"Explore Isla Nublar in each of these releases, recreating the excitement and thrills of the historic franchise. Play as Dr. Alan Grant, or in some releases as a Velociraptor, as you collect eggs, survive dangerous local wildlife, restore power to the park and collect new weapons and eventually escape! Re-experience these classic games in one collection. Return to the park and ENJOY YOUR STAY!"

According to the same Switch eShop listing, the collection's file size (digitally) will be 2.5 GB. You can learn more about the physical version in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: