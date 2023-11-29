Update [Wed 29th Nov, 2023 06:35 GMT]:

This absolutely massive Among Us collaboration has now been officially revealed and as part of its "biggest Cosmicube yet" there are crossovers with the following games:

Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, Behemoth (Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid), and A Hat in Time

Players will be able to dress their Crewmates up with all these games, and the Cosmicube is priced at 7,000 Beans. It's available until 28th February 2024. You can check out the full patch notes on the official game site.

Original story [Wed 22nd Nov, 2023 05:30 GMT]:

Following the release of its new map last month, Among Us is now seemingly teasing not one, but multiple collaborations with many other indie games.

In a brief post on social media, the official account mentions how "indie games are so cool" and that it would be even cooler "if they did stuff together one day". Below this is an image featuring a crew member in the middle and silhouettes of various other characters.

wow indie games are so cool. it'd be even cooler if they did stuff together one day. haha. imagine. ha. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yLXZu7Ti4v November 21, 2023

Some fans have already taken a guess, suggesting there could be future collaborations with games like Untitled Goose Game. Obviously, nothing has been confirmed just yet, but this wouldn't be the first time Among Us has collaborated with other series before.

Innersloth's communication director Victoria Tran also chimed in, mentioning how exciting this post is: