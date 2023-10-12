Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Innersloth recently announced its hit game Among Us would be releasing a new map. Now, in an update, it's been revealed "The Fungle" will be arriving later this month on 24th October. Here's a bit about it, courtesy of an official description:

"Get ready to explore a deserted island full of mysterious mushrooms, all-new tasks, and deadly Impostors. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, get a peek at what to expect by checking it out!"





our new map is coming out Oct 24 @ 10am PT/1pm ET/5pm UTC



🍄 explore a weird mushroom jungle

🔥 new tasks, cosmetics, a sabotage and more?!

🎮 free update for all platforms



Innersloth is also giving out "free celebratory Fungle stickers", but unfortunately they've already sold out. If you've not tried out Among Us on the Nintendo Switch, it's easy to learn, addictive, and is available for just $5.00 / £3.89.