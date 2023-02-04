It's a new year and that means there's a new roadmap for the popular multiplayer indie hit Among Us. So, what's on the agenda for 2023?
Coming soon are user interface and user experience updates. This includes "cleaning up the account merging flow, updating the store to be easier to navigate, making it easier to see how you can report a toxic player" and more.
Beyond this, Map 5 is currently in the works. Here's what Innersloth has to say about it:
"Yep, this is finally the year we get you a whole new map to explore! I can’t tell you what the theme is, but I CAN say it’ll have all new tasks for you to figure out, come with more cosmetics, and have fun surprises hidden around. We put a TON of love into our design process for these maps – you’ll notice that all our maps often have tinyyy details in them to make them feel satisfying and fun to play, if you take a look around. (My favorite details is the little bone anatomy image in the Airship.) We don’t want to skimp out on anything, so we’re excited to finally be gearing this map up for you to play later in the year!"
In addition to a new map, there'll also be improved matchmaking updates, a quick chat rework - refining dialogue options and making it easier to navigate, more collaborations (including some big ones), and if the team gets enough time, it is looking at some new roles:
"If we have extra time and are able to, we would loveeeeee to add some more new roles into the game. We’ve already seen the fun you’ve been having with the Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, and Scientist, and how it creates a whole new way to play the game. We have a lot of other ideas up in our brain space, and hope we can share that with you at some point! Another thing we hope to work on are Friends List improvements so you’re able to do much more with the people you call “friends” (that would stab you in the back the minute you’re an Impostor but whatever)."
Here's the full roadmap graphic for 2023:
Have you tried out Among Us on the Nintendo Switch yet? Looking forward to the 2023 updates? Comment below.
[source innersloth.com]
Comments (24)
Cool, excited for the new map! I hope it's easier to navigate than airship
This is a fun game to come back to every now and again, this is great to hear.
This has been out a loooong time now. I’m surprised new maps haven’t come out sooner
That’s sussy baka
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Your profile pic makes me think of Schafrillas productions or whatever his name is.
And yeah among us is pretty good game to play sometime.
@ZapNCrap I picked it out of respect after the accident
I already die SOOO many times in this game, and they're going to kill me in more ways. And when I'm the imposter, they find me easy. Goes to show I'm a bad liar, that's okay though, lying is a very big deal. A big bad deal.
Among Us is the only live service title I trust other than Mario Maker.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Wait, what do you mean by accident? What happened?
I tried this game on my phone a long time ago, didn’t love it. Is the switch version any different? I might give it another try if it has button controls
@JONOFTHEJONS If you haven’t looked it up by now. Basically James phyllis (the main YouTuber) his brother patrik (the mii avatar) and friend chris (a big writer on the show) were in a car accident. James is the only person to survive and he is stable/ in his own home.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Oh my god! That’s awful! I remember his brother from the Lego Star Wars video. Thanks for informing me.
Cmon' Nintendo Life, that was a corny joke.
@HotGoomba Is Splatoon considered live service?
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika I remember going through your profile likes, and you shared a lot of things with James likes, which ended up confusing me (even though I knew you weren't him)
There’s nothing sus here, which is what makes it sus.
@InTree that’s why I watch his stuff he introduced me to many of my favorite franchises
@JONOFTHEJONS Your welcome I guess he’s just someone I like and I feel awful about the situation
I’m not gonna lie this game used to be my favorite multiplayer game. And then it got run over by little kids and the community never recovered. Plus I’m not a huge fan of the new systems added. Hopefully the new map will be fun though.
@Moonlessky
Mobile version is better. In a game with a lot of chat button controls just don’t really work. Best of playing on steam or mobile.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Wow, I had no idea about the accident. That is very sad to hear.
@ZapNCrap it threw me for a loop when I learned. I got pretty used to just having Schaffrillis videos. They were just a constant something I could rely on coming out. And then this happened. Even though he is still planning on making videos (which shouldn’t be anyones concern). It still shocked me reminded me constants in your life can just vanish. Sorry to go so dark in an Amoung us comment section
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika No its cool. If you didn't mention that I wouldn't have known what happened to him. That's pretty sad cause I was looking forward to his next clone wars season review and now if he does make it his brother won't be there to make it with him. Also I feel bad for taking up this entire comment section with something completely irrelevant to the article.
@ZapNCrap it’s definitely a messed up situation. If you want the full picture I’d recommend going to his subreddit/Twitter it’s a big deal with many moving pieces. But for now let’s just feel bad for him and let James mourn. And maybe I shouldn’t be saying this but it’s an Amoung us article most of these comments are ironic and off topic
The UI/UX updates are very welcome, the game looks a bit old in its current state. It’s using arial font for goodness sake
