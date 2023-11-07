As part of Nintendo's latest financial report, which tracks the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March '24 (that's April 1st to September 30th, 2023 specifically), the company has announced that Pikmin 4 has sold 2.62 million units since its release on July 21st, 2023.

The milestone puts the game ahead of Pikmin 3 Deluxe which, as of December 2022, had sold a total of 2.4 million units (though it's reasonable to assume Pikmin 3 has managed more since then). To manage such a feat in just a little over two months is quite remarkable.

Breaking the sales down even further, Pikmin 4 has proven to be more popular in Japan than anywhere else, which perhaps shouldn't come as much of a shock. It sold roughly 9% more in Japan than in other regions:

Pikmin 4 Sales

Japan: 1.36 million

Outside of Japan: 1.24 million

Total: 2.61 million

The Pikmin franchise initially launched all the way back in 2001 for the GameCube, with the fourth mainline entry arriving roughly a decade after the third. Switch players can enjoy every entry in the mainline series thanks to the release of Pikmin 1+2 earlier this year.

As for Pikmin 4, we gave it a resounding score of 9/10 in our review and said it is a "sumptuous strategy adventure that serves up tons of fun for returning fans of the franchise whilst also adding lots to entice new players into giving it a try".