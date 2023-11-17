If you're the type who tends to keep an eye out for the latest deals and discounts at retail, you've probably noticed that retailers are already kicking off their Black Friday sales. We've decided to join in too by hosting our very own Nintendo Life Black Friday sale!

As such, you can treat yourself to 5% off absolutely everything on our store – yes, that means discounted Switch eShop credit, and for those of you in Europe, lots of top digital Switch games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and more.

You can browse all the deals below – just use code BLACKFRIDAY to get your 5% off. If you're visiting the store from a country other than the US or UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage to see items in your local currency if available. From there, add anything you like to your basket, and then use the BLACKFRIDAY code as normal. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - US

Our US store exclusively offers Nintendo Switch eShop credit – now at a discounted price! Get 5% off your chosen amount below using code BLACKFRIDAY, and remember that you can stock up on several discounted codes at a time if you want to add plenty of reduced credit to your eShop account.

eShop Credit

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - UK/Europe

There are plenty of great deals to be had for our European readers, including eShop credit and games – be sure to check out Nintendo's own sale for more digital discounts. Remember to use code BLACKFRIDAY once you've added everything to your basket!

eShop Credit

Switch Games

DLC

Switch Online Subscriptions