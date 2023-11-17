Nintendo Life Black Friday
Image: Nintendo Life

If you're the type who tends to keep an eye out for the latest deals and discounts at retail, you've probably noticed that retailers are already kicking off their Black Friday sales. We've decided to join in too by hosting our very own Nintendo Life Black Friday sale!

As such, you can treat yourself to 5% off absolutely everything on our store – yes, that means discounted Switch eShop credit, and for those of you in Europe, lots of top digital Switch games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and more.

You can browse all the deals below – just use code BLACKFRIDAY to get your 5% off. If you're visiting the store from a country other than the US or UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage to see items in your local currency if available. From there, add anything you like to your basket, and then use the BLACKFRIDAY code as normal. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - US

Our US store exclusively offers Nintendo Switch eShop credit – now at a discounted price! Get 5% off your chosen amount below using code BLACKFRIDAY, and remember that you can stock up on several discounted codes at a time if you want to add plenty of reduced credit to your eShop account.

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50
$60 eShop Credit ($50+$10 Bundle)
$60 eShop Credit ($50+$10 Bundle)
Nintendo eShop Card $70
Nintendo eShop Card $70

Nintendo Life Black Friday Deals - UK/Europe

There are plenty of great deals to be had for our European readers, including eShop credit and games – be sure to check out Nintendo's own sale for more digital discounts. Remember to use code BLACKFRIDAY once you've added everything to your basket!

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo eShop Card £100

Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Violet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Violet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Scarlet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Scarlet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Strikers Battle League Football [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Strikers Battle League Football [Download Code - UK/EU]
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes [Download Code - UK/EU]
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Live A Live [Download Code - UK/EU]
Live A Live [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bayonetta 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bayonetta 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & The Girl Who Stands Behind (Bundle) [Download Code - UK/EU]
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & The Girl Who Stands Behind (Bundle) [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 4 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 4 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Nintendo Switch Sports [Download Code - UK/EU]
Nintendo Switch Sports [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bravely Default II [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bravely Default II [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury [Download Code - UK/EU]
New Pokémon Snap [Download Code - UK/EU]
New Pokémon Snap [Download Code - UK/EU]
Splatoon 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Splatoon 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Golf: Super Rush [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Golf: Super Rush [Download Code - UK/EU]
Game Builder Garage [Download Code - UK/EU]
Game Builder Garage [Download Code - UK/EU]
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism [Download Code - UK/EU]
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism [Download Code - UK/EU]
Miitopia [Download Code - UK/EU]
Miitopia [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Bros. Wonder [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Odyssey [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Odyssey [Download Code - UK/EU]
Detective Pikachu Returns [Download Code - UK/EU]
Detective Pikachu Returns [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Download Code - UK/EU]
Disney Illusion Island [Download Code - UK/EU]
Disney Illusion Island [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Party [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario Party [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 1+2 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pikmin 1+2 [Download Code - UK/EU]

DLC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass [Download Code - UK/EU]
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
DOOM Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
DOOM Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]

Switch Online Subscriptions

If you do decide to treat yourself to any of the discounts above, we hope you enjoy and thank you for supporting the site. Let us know if you have any questions in the comments below!