There's a chill in the air and we're stumbling across more eye-catching sales than we know what to do with, which can only mean one thing: Christmas is nearly here!

If you're celebrating this year and want to look the part, we're delighted to be able to offer £15 off these lovely Pokémon Christmas jumpers, exclusively for Nintendo Life readers. We guess they're supposed to fall under the whole 'ugly Christmas sweater' category, but we actually think these look genuinely nice!

To get your discount, simply use code NLXMAS at checkout over on Zavvi (knocking each design down to just £24.99 from their £39.99 RRP):

