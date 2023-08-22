Last month, a report suggested a sequel to Ubisoft's open-world adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising had been cancelled.

If you were curious to know what the sequel, codenamed "Oxygen" might have been about, apparently the team was aiming to create a "Polynesian action-adventure" drawing inspiration and traits from the recent GOTY hit Elden Ring as well as the GameCube classic, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

According to two sources familiar with development (via Axios), the sequel was to take place across a ficionalised version of the Polynesian archipelago, with players travelling from island to island.

It would have also dropped the narrator, cut back on puzzling elements and offered a story where player choice played an important role. The graphics were going to be more realistic, and there were even talks about making the project its own original title, rather than a sequel.

"A core inspiration was FromSoftware's 2022 hit Elden Ring, which sold millions of copies despite throwing players into an intriguing, hostile world with few obvious pointers about how to survive or proceed."

As previously reported, there were supposedly some concerns about the "perceived challenges around establishing the IP" and Ubisoft has made a decision in recent times to shift focus onto its bigger brands such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry