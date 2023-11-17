Earlier this year, it was reported that disgruntled fans had filed a class action lawsuit against developer Aspyr after the latter announced it would be cancelling the 'Restored Content' DLC for STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords on Switch.

According to a new article from Axios, Aspyr is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed on the basis that the plaintiffs in question had already been offered relief in the form of a free game. In fact, new court filings reveal that the primary plaintiff, Malachi Mickelonis, who had previously stated that he "felt completely duped" by Aspyr, had requested and subsequently received a code for one of the free games on offer.

In addition, it's been revealed that Aspyr had in fact cancelled the DLC due to an objection from "a third party". It's unknown who this third party is and what the actual objection was, but it's believed that Aspyr had considered itself able to release the content as intended before such an objection occurred.

The choice of games Aspyr had offered in response to the cancellation included a copy of KOTOR 2 on PC (which would included the cancelled DLC), Knights of the Old Republic, Jedi Knight, Jedi Knight II, The Force Unleashed, Republic Commando, and Episode I: Racer. Users were encouraged to contact Aspyr directly with proof of purchase in order to qualify for a free game.