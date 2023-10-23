The latest UK charts are now in and it is a big week at the top of the table for new releases (surprising nobody).
This was always going to be a battle between the boys in red and it is the hero of the friendly-neighbourhood variety that has come out on top this week as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 thwips into first place. This is not to put down Super Mario Bros. Wonder, of course, which jumped into second and (according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring) has bagged itself the third-largest launch for a Mario platformer in chart history — not bad going, eh?
Last week's other biggie, Sonic Superstars, has also performed well in its first chart appearance, speeding into fourth while EA Sports FC 24 has somehow defied the week's big releases to still nestle itself into the bronze medal spot.
Elsewhere, it is pretty much business as usual. Nintendo Switch Sports rejoins the top ten after a brief stint in the 20s, and last week's newbie, Lords of the Fallen, has, fittingly, fallen from fourth down to 18th.
Anyway, shall we take a look at this week's UK top 40 in full? Oh, go on then...
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
-
|1
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|2
|
Super Mario Bors. Wonder
|
1
|3
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
-
|4
|Sonic Superstars
|
2
|
5
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
7
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
7
|
Red Dead Redemption
|
9
|8
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
10
|9
|Minecraft
|
26
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
3
|11
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
16
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|13
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
13
|14
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
15
|15
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|16
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
25
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
4
|18
|Lords of the Fallen
|
30
|19
|Street Fighter 6
|
8
|20
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|
18
|21
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
27
|22
|
It Takes Two
|
28
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
17
|24
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
19
|25
|Resident Evil 4
|
22
|26
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|
29
|27
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
24
|28
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
31
|29
|The Crew Motorfest
|
21
|30
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
11
|31
|F1 23
|
-
|32
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
|
-
|33
|Mortal Kombat 11
|
34
|34
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
37
|35
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|36
|Mario Party Superstars
|
39
|37
|Pokémon Violet
|
33
|38
|
Dead Space
|
-
|39
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
-
|40
|Super Mario Odyssey
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you grab any of this week's new releases? Let us know what you make of the latest charts in the comments below.
Probably a close one with digital sales included especially as you can get Mario Wonder as part of the 2 for £84 voucher deal on the eshop.
Although the Switch does have a way bigger install base than the PS5 so the physical sales should of been more, it's launch sales are even behind odyssey which launched to a way much lower install base. Maybe people just don't care about Side Scrollers like they used to, 3D Mario games are the way forward.
no surprise spiderman beating mario wonder in the uk as the ps5 is the most dominate console in europe.
I amazed to see The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is still on Top 20. 😗
@UltimateOtaku91 The PS5's continued commercial success in Europe has just reached new heights. According to the latest report from Games Industry, Sony's current-gen console is utterly dominant over here, with system sales up a frankly mental 175% over the same period in 2022. It should be noted that PS5 stock shortages were still a bit of an issue 12 months ago, but overall, the machine was well on the path to stability in terms of production and consumer availability.
It sounds like the PS5 is pretty much carrying overall console sales in the region, as both Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series figures are down (28% and 35%, respectively) over September 2022. Sony's success alone meant that console sales were up overall by roughly 38%
Would it be possible to share the Switch splits for both EA Sports FC 24 and Sonic Superstars for this week? I see that they're missing from the article.
Oooooh my prediction last week was off by one. I had MK8D at 5 instead of Mirage.
Great start for all 3 new releases.
Very good for Mario Wonder and well deserved.
"I imagine with digital, it may well be the biggest Mario platform game launch in the UK ever"
This wouldn't surprise me at all. Not only that, but Mario games have incredible legs, so this will continue to sell for a while.
Darn, was really rooting for Mario Wonder. Played through the game this weekend and it’s absolutely worth every penny. The game is utterly wonderful.
I'm surprised Spider-Man 2 took top spot, I thought that the PS5 probably lacked the install base to get there, as compared to Nintendo Switch.
@MarcoP90
EA SPORTS FC 24:
PS5: 51%
PS4: 21%
Xbox: 15%
Switch: 13%
Sonic Superstars:
Switch: 49%
PS5: 34%
Xbox: 10%
PS4: 6%
(don't ask me where that last remaining 1% for Sonic is)
@johnedwin hello Mr. Sony rep lol
@Olliemar28 thanks that information is great, interesting, please include it if you guys are privy to it!
I'm surprised it didn't surpass Odyssey or All Stars but I've no doubt it'll be an evergreen seller over the next few months and possibly the best-selling 2D Mario game.
Unsurprising Spidey is doing well considering how much marketing the game has. Nobody markets their games as hard as Sony.
Ah well. Sales aside, Mario and Superstars sounds like a better time than another open world game that's held up by it's story and nothing else.
I hope Mario makes number 1 NEXT week!
@johnedwin Yes but that's just for this year, the switch has been on the market for 6 and half years, pretty sure it was outselling the PS4/PS5 for most of that time, infact last year it was the best selling consile in the UK period, so should be more Switch consoles in people's homes than PS5.
Not surprising in the UK but still, happy for all of them, Spider-Man 2 (too bad I can't play it myself), Wonder and Superstars!
Other than that not a bad week for Switch games, most are in the same spots or higher with only a couple, Kingdom Battle and Detective Pikachu, slightly lower.
@Olliemar28 Thank you for your kindness! About the missing 1%, I wouldn't be surprised if that can be linked to a rounding error on GfK's side, it wouldn't be the first time either.
I think Spiderman 2 will be top for a couple of weeks but overall Mario Wonder will end up staying in the charts for longer. Sonys games usually have insane launch week numbers but don't have the legs that Nintendo games have.
That just seems weird given that the switch's install base is nearly 100 million higher than the PS5's. Mario also has a lot wider appeal than Spiderman, I would have thought. And this is coming after the mario movie, which grossed as much as an MCU (and actually outgrossed the Spiderman movies except No Way Home). I can't see this as anything but strange and disappointing. I'd guess Wonder will sell more in the long run as Nintendo games tend to do, but I also wonder (heheh) whether the release of the Switch 2 might cut those sales short, even if it is backwards compatible.
@johnedwin Why are you copypasting articles?
Did Switch Sports go up from #26 to #10 and Animal Crossing from #25 to #17 because of those bundles?
For those puzzled as to how Spider-Man 2 seemingly outsold Wonder, don't forget that the UK gaming charts includes the digital sales from PSN but does not include digital sales from Nintendo. This may account for this discrepancy.
@Frogspree
It's really not that weird at all. Beyond the fact that Nintendo is comparatively weaker in the UK than elsewhere, you have to remember that Spider-Man 2 is the direct sequel to Spider-Man 2018, which is the best-selling 1st party PlayStation game of all time. Hype for Spider-Man 2 was strong ever since it was announced 2 years ago, which has now been reflected in in its huge launch.
On the other hand, Super Mario Bros Wonder is the spiritual successor to the New Super Mario Bros series, whose last entry was 10+ years ago and wasn't exactly the most well recieved game ever. The game was also only announced back in June so it only had ~4 months to accumulate interest and preorders rather than 2+ years.
Not bad for the C-team game.
Hopefully Spidey will be on top for as long as it takes to complete the game!
@westman98 True. Also, any hype for Mario probably translates into sales across the whole franchise, and there are a bunch of Mario games on the Switch, even before you get to spin offs. If people were pumped for Mario after seeing the movie they probably already bought one of those other games lol. Whereas Spider-man fans have had the original game and Miles Morales and that's it until now. Still... dem install bases...
@Ignatius_Cheese These charts are boxed sales only. We'll most certainly learn of Spider-Man 2's digital sales in due course, but it's likely Nintendo will remain quiet on Wonder's digital performance. At best, we'll probably get a combined boxed/digital total for the next financial results release.
just because Nintendo is number 1 in Japan doesn't mean they are number 1 everywhere else and clearly they are not
@Olliemar28 thanks for clarifying
@Rob3008
I thought the same to be honest. I'm not suggesting that it's a better game than Oddesy but when you think of the Switch's install base now compared to October 2017 you would think it would have sold more in that first weekend
@Olliemar28 Are these charts calculated as the number of units shipped? Or by the amount of revenue generated?
Mario games are typically evergreen and typically Christmas presents.
Now to watch Spiderman progressively go down the chart as Mario sits there for weeks.
@johnedwin I think you are on the wrong website.
@BTB20 a Playstation fanboy who comes here to troll a bit.
