Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK charts are now in and it is a big week at the top of the table for new releases (surprising nobody).

This was always going to be a battle between the boys in red and it is the hero of the friendly-neighbourhood variety that has come out on top this week as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 thwips into first place. This is not to put down Super Mario Bros. Wonder, of course, which jumped into second and (according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring) has bagged itself the third-largest launch for a Mario platformer in chart history — not bad going, eh?

Last week's other biggie, Sonic Superstars, has also performed well in its first chart appearance, speeding into fourth while EA Sports FC 24 has somehow defied the week's big releases to still nestle itself into the bronze medal spot.

Elsewhere, it is pretty much business as usual. Nintendo Switch Sports rejoins the top ten after a brief stint in the 20s, and last week's newbie, Lords of the Fallen, has, fittingly, fallen from fourth down to 18th.

Anyway, shall we take a look at this week's UK top 40 in full? Oh, go on then...

Last Week This Week Game

-

 1 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 2

Super Mario Bors. Wonder

1

 3

EA Sports FC 24

-

 4 Sonic Superstars

2

5

Assassin's Creed Mirage

7

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

7

Red Dead Redemption

9

 8 Hogwarts Legacy

10

 9 Minecraft

26

 10

Nintendo Switch Sports

3

 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

16

 12 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

13

 14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

15

 15 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

25

 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4

 18 Lords of the Fallen

30

 19 Street Fighter 6

8

 20 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

18

 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27

 22

It Takes Two

28

 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

17

 24 Fortnite Transformers Pack

19

 25 Resident Evil 4

22

 26 Detective Pikachu Returns

29

 27

Cyberpunk 2077

24

 28 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

31

 29 The Crew Motorfest

21

 30

Mortal Kombat 1

11

 31 F1 23

-

 32 Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

-

 33 Mortal Kombat 11

34

 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

37

 35 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 36 Mario Party Superstars

39

 37 Pokémon Violet

33

 38

Dead Space

-

 39 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

-

 40 Super Mario Odyssey

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you grab any of this week's new releases? Let us know what you make of the latest charts in the comments below.