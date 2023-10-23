The latest UK charts are now in and it is a big week at the top of the table for new releases (surprising nobody).

This was always going to be a battle between the boys in red and it is the hero of the friendly-neighbourhood variety that has come out on top this week as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 thwips into first place. This is not to put down Super Mario Bros. Wonder, of course, which jumped into second and (according to GameIndustry.biz's Chris Dring) has bagged itself the third-largest launch for a Mario platformer in chart history — not bad going, eh?

In the UK, Super Mario Bros Wonder is the third biggest launch for a Mario platformer in chart history. It is only very narrowly behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. I imagine with digital, it may well be the biggest Mario platform game launch in the UK ever — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 22, 2023

Last week's other biggie, Sonic Superstars, has also performed well in its first chart appearance, speeding into fourth while EA Sports FC 24 has somehow defied the week's big releases to still nestle itself into the bronze medal spot.

Elsewhere, it is pretty much business as usual. Nintendo Switch Sports rejoins the top ten after a brief stint in the 20s, and last week's newbie, Lords of the Fallen, has, fittingly, fallen from fourth down to 18th.

Anyway, shall we take a look at this week's UK top 40 in full? Oh, go on then...

Last Week This Week Game - 1 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 2 Super Mario Bors. Wonder 1 3 EA Sports FC 24 - 4 Sonic Superstars 2 5 Assassin's Creed Mirage 7 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 7 Red Dead Redemption 9 8 Hogwarts Legacy 10 9 Minecraft 26 10 Nintendo Switch Sports 3 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 16 12 Grand Theft Auto V - 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 13 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 15 15 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 16 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 25 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4 18 Lords of the Fallen 30 19 Street Fighter 6 8 20 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures 18 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 27 22 It Takes Two 28 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 17 24 Fortnite Transformers Pack 19 25 Resident Evil 4 22 26 Detective Pikachu Returns 29 27 Cyberpunk 2077 24 28 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 31 29 The Crew Motorfest 21 30 Mortal Kombat 1 11 31 F1 23 - 32 Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - 33 Mortal Kombat 11 34 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 37 35 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 36 Mario Party Superstars 39 37 Pokémon Violet 33 38 Dead Space - 39 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 - 40 Super Mario Odyssey

[Compiled by GfK]

