We're just a couple of short days away from the launch of Nintendo's latest 2D Mario adventure, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and the hype train is well and truly chugging away at full speed. We've gone hands-on with the game recently and came away feeling incredibly optimistic, but of course, we're all waiting on tenderhooks to see what the review scores will be like, right?

Well, thanks to Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), we now have our first review courtesy of Japanese gaming publication Famitsu, and it's looking mighty promising indeed.

As a reminder, Famitsu reviews comprise of four verdicts added together for a total score out of 40. For Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the split is 10 / 9 / 9 / 8, making up a final score of 36 / 40. Pretty good, right?

Regardless of how much weight you put into Famitsu scores, there's no denying that this is a solid start for the game, and we frankly can't wait to see what other critics make of it (and indeed, you, dear readers). Our own review is well on its way, so be sure to keep an eye out for that in the near future.