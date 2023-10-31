Just when we thought the 3DS generation had finally come to an end, another company goes and announces a new physical release. This time it's a hard copy version of VBlank's Shakedown: Hawaii title.

This game will be arriving next week on 6th November with pre-orders open on the same day. It will be priced at $29.99 USD for the standard edition and $49.99 USD for Collector's Edition. Both versions will include a cartridge (including the latest updates) and manual, the fancier version will also come with a whole action figure and soundtrack CD.

"Supporting legacy consoles is a huge priority. With the closure of the eShop, I'm excited to see all the new players enjoy Shakedown: Hawaii as a Nintendo 3DS experience... on cartridge no less!"

There'll be just 6,000 copies of this game made available, with 3,000 of each version up for grabs. It's worth noting the cartridge will be region-locked to North American 3DS and 2DS systems. This item will be available through the RobaRoba store.