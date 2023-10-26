Update #2 [Thu 26th Oct, 2023 13:50 BST]: Due to an incorrect score featuring in the image of the original tweet, Nintendo deleted the original post and replaced it with a corrected version. We've added the updated tweet to the article below. Carry on!

Update #1 [Thu 26th Oct, 2023 12:45 BST]: For reasons unknown at the time of writing, Nintendo of Europe has removed the tweet referencing Super Mario Bros. Wonder's sales status in Europe.

We're not sure whether this is due to a simple error within the tweet itself or something else, but we're reaching out to Nintendo and we'll provide an update as soon as we hear more.

Original Article [Thu Oct, 2023 10:45 BST]: Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is officially the fastest-selling Mario game ever in Europe, reaching the milestone within its first three days of sale.

Launched just last week on October 20th, 2023, the sales milestone puts it above every other Mario game, including titans such as Super Mario Odyssey and New Super Mario Bros. Of course, we don't yet know what the sales figures are like in other territories, and time tell whether Wonder can beat its siblings in terms of total sales, but it's a mighty fine start, regardless.

Wowie zowie! In its first three days on sale, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in Europe. A huge thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful launch. pic.twitter.com/7BtS7yHPtk October 26, 2023

The game has received critical acclaim across the board upon its release, as you can see in the image above (look Ma, it's us!). In our own review, we said that it is quite comfortably the best 2D Mario game since the Super NES, awarding it a score of 9/10.

In the latest UK charts data, the game was revealed to be the third-biggest Mario launch in boxed chart history, coming in just behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World.