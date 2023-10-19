If you're planning on attending Nintendo New York's midnight launch celebration for Super Mario Bros. Wonder this week, there will be some special items up for grabs.

Apart from the game itself, Nintendo's store will also be offering a special "framed art print" of Super Mario Bros. Wonder that you can display. It's limited to one per person and will be available while supplies last.

In addition to this, Nintendo will also have some other "surprise giveaways" on offer.

Starting 10/20 at midnight, purchase #SuperMarioBrosWonder at #NintendoNYC and take home this framed art print along with other surprise giveaways! Limit one per person while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/vLEWkMfHYr October 18, 2023

If you're not sure about Super Mario Bros. Wonder yet, be sure to check out our review and review round-up here on Nintendo Life. It's already been labelled one of the best 2D Mario games in the history of the series.

And if you can't make a midnight launch, make sure you check out our pre-order guide.