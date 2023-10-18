Super Mario Bros. Wonder Elephant Mario
Image: Nintendo

We are just days away from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on 20th October and it is time to see what the critics think of the plumber's latest foray into the 2D world. This one has felt like a long time coming, with the build-up to its release showcasing a fresh visual style, mechanics and even a new voice actor. The question is, was it worth the wait?

Here are Nintendo Life, we would answer very much in the affirmative. Super Mario Bros. Wonder received a fittingly 'Wonderful' 9/10 in our review, with us stating that "this is the slickest, sharpest, and smartest that two-dimensional Mario has felt since 1991".

High praise indeed, but what did the other critics think? Below, we have assembled the critical consensus from across the internet so you can find out just how much of a wahoo-fest Wonder really is. Let's warp pipe straight into it.

Beginning at the very top with VGC, which awarded Mario Wonder a full 5/5, the only criticism being that they wanted to play even more:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is lovingly crafted, consistently surprising, and a delight to play alone or with friends. If this is what the future of Mario side-scrolling looks like, then we can’t wait to see what’s next.

With another 5/5 review, Eurogamer praises Wonder's sheer number of ideas on display:

More than any other Mario game I can think of, this one worships at the church of bits and pieces. Ideas. Scraps of paper. It's glorious. So leap in.

In line with our review, IGN gave Wonder a glowing 9/10 with particular praise for the new Elephant Mario power-up:

In every way other than advanced challenges, Wonder feels like a 21st-century successor to Super Mario World, and I’m not sure I can give it a higher compliment than that.

GameSpot gave a similarly praise-worthy 9/10, writing that Wonder "recaptures the unpredictable dream-like logic that made the original games so memorable":

the Wonder effects that lend Mario Wonder its title can be likened to the planetoids of Super Mario Galaxy--a simple, easily understood hook that gave stage designers carte blanche to be as inventive and strange as they'd like

And why not keep the hype train chugging along? Dexerto awarded Wonder a 4/5, praising the new badge system and Nintendo's ability to move the 2D games away from the standard formula:

Mario Bros. Wonder may not take the crown from Super Mario Bros. 3 or Oddysey, but the latest outing encapsulates the very essence of what a 2D Mario game should be. It’s silly, whacky, and most importantly great fun.

Polygon does not offer a formal review score, though the outlet does describe the title as "another Switch masterpiece", so you can be sure that it's a good-un:

Wonder’s creators have so many new ideas to share that their creativity is unapologetically wasteful, which I say as a compliment. Many gimmicks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder could be stretched to fill entire games, but here, we’re lucky to see them last a few minutes.

How excited are you for Super Mario Wonder after reading what the critics had to say? Let us know your hype levels in the comments.