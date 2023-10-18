High praise indeed, but what did the other critics think? Below, we have assembled the critical consensus from across the internet so you can find out just how much of a wahoo-fest Wonder really is. Let's warp pipe straight into it.

Beginning at the very top with VGC, which awarded Mario Wonder a full 5/5, the only criticism being that they wanted to play even more:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is lovingly crafted, consistently surprising, and a delight to play alone or with friends. If this is what the future of Mario side-scrolling looks like, then we can’t wait to see what’s next.

With another 5/5 review, Eurogamer praises Wonder's sheer number of ideas on display:

More than any other Mario game I can think of, this one worships at the church of bits and pieces. Ideas. Scraps of paper. It's glorious. So leap in.

In line with our review, IGN gave Wonder a glowing 9/10 with particular praise for the new Elephant Mario power-up:

In every way other than advanced challenges, Wonder feels like a 21st-century successor to Super Mario World, and I’m not sure I can give it a higher compliment than that.

GameSpot gave a similarly praise-worthy 9/10, writing that Wonder "recaptures the unpredictable dream-like logic that made the original games so memorable":

the Wonder effects that lend Mario Wonder its title can be likened to the planetoids of Super Mario Galaxy--a simple, easily understood hook that gave stage designers carte blanche to be as inventive and strange as they'd like

And why not keep the hype train chugging along? Dexerto awarded Wonder a 4/5, praising the new badge system and Nintendo's ability to move the 2D games away from the standard formula:

Mario Bros. Wonder may not take the crown from Super Mario Bros. 3 or Oddysey, but the latest outing encapsulates the very essence of what a 2D Mario game should be. It’s silly, whacky, and most importantly great fun.

Polygon does not offer a formal review score, though the outlet does describe the title as "another Switch masterpiece", so you can be sure that it's a good-un:

Wonder’s creators have so many new ideas to share that their creativity is unapologetically wasteful, which I say as a compliment. Many gimmicks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder could be stretched to fill entire games, but here, we’re lucky to see them last a few minutes.

How excited are you for Super Mario Wonder after reading what the critics had to say? Let us know your hype levels in the comments.