Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone is currently hard at work on the next major update for the farming and lifestyle sim, but if that wasn't already enough, he's now announced a whole concert tour taking place in 2024.

The "Festival of Sesaons" concert tour will feature a selection of music from the popular indie hit and will be performed by a chamber orchestra. This will be a global tour and ticket sales will begin this Friday on the Stardew Valley Concert website. Note: Ticket sales for certain other regions will be made available at a later date.

pic.twitter.com/SbWrzGyuAc Announcing the first ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, "Festival Of Seasons". A selection of music from Stardew Valley, performed by a chamber orchestra. Cities and dates in the image below. Tickets available starting this Friday 10 am at https://t.co/zJTNHRlIUC October 10, 2023

Here's a bit about what to expect from the official website:

Immerse yourself in the melodies of nature, as a chamber orchestra brings to life the music of Stardew Valley!

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons is an intimate, immersive live concert featuring fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game's mesmerizing soundtrack.

Curated by ConcernedApe, the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers.