Dragon Quest has already been in the headlines this week after new trailer uploads for Dragon Quest X Offline appeared on YouTube, and now, Square Enix producer and director Yosuke Saito appears to be teasing something.

According to a translation of a social media post (via Eurogamer), he's recently had a "fun recording session" at work, and apparently more will be revealed once it's all been finalised and approved. What's really got fans excited is a photo attached to this post showing off a script.

While most of the front cover is blurred out, if you zoom in enough, there's some text that's visible on the page behind. One Reddit user known as 'Pavementt' went to the extent of the old "zoom and enhance" trick and thinks they can see Yuji Horii's name (aka the series creator), along with part of a date referencing December - claiming an announcement of "some sort" may be imminent.

Again, it's unclear what exactly it could be for, but there's plenty of fan speculation and requests online. Keep in mind Square Enix is still busy with Dragon Quest XII and the Dragon Quest III remake. And now there is also talk of a possible DQX Offline localisation.