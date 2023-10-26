If you've been wanting a localised version of Dragon Quest X Offline, an announcement could potentially be on the horizon.

As highlighted by Gematsu, Square Enix has uploaded PlayStation and Steam trailers for an Asian release of DQXO for Spring 2024, which has led to speculation of a Western localisation following. There are no trailers for the Switch, but as noted, Nintendo has previously handled Dragon Quest publishing outside of Japan.





Again, this is all speculative right now but it's potentially the closest we've come to a possible localisation of this "offline version of Dragon Quest X. You can learn more about this title in our previous coverage. There's also a demo, but it's exclusive to the Japanese Switch eShop.