Ready for things to get spooky in this year's Splatoon 3 Splatoween event but still haven't found the perfect costume? Have no fear, Nintendo has got you covered. You can now pick up four pieces of fancy-dress headgear and a special Halloween banner for free.

The mummified 'Undead Head', piratey 'Plankton Walker', ghostly 'Swim Reaper', generally spooky 'Bleak Beak' and exclusive Splatoween banner can all be redeemed via the 'News' section of your Nintendo Switch home screen. For more detailed instructions on what you need to do to get these freebies, read on.

How To Redeem Splatoon 3 Splatoween Items From The Switch News Channel

On your Switch home screen, select the 'News' icon Scroll to the Splatoon 3 news story titled 'Exclusive Splatoween-themed gear and banner!' Select 'Start Splatoon 3' from the bottom of the news story When your game has loaded, head to the Lobby and boot up the Lobby Terminal Select 'Get Stuff' to redeem your Splatoween gear and banner

In order to redeem the banner, make sure that you have updated to the latest version of Splatoon 3 (ver. 5.1.0 or later). Nintendo has stated that this news article will "be viewable for a short time only", so be sure to get in and grab your freebies while you still can.

