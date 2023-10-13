With an eye on the spooky season ahead, Nintendo has today announced that the 'Splatoween' event will be bringing a scary Splatfest to Splatoon 3 later this month.

The event is set to run from 27th-29th October and will focus on all things Halloween. Of course, the Splatfest is set to be the star of the show, with this year's creepy competition asking 'Which would be the best friend?' as teams Zombie, Skeleton and Ghost will battle it out for spooky supremacy. Voting will open on 20th October, so get thinking!

We can also report that the theme for Splatoween is "Which would be the best friend?" But with the possible answers being a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost, we think the answer is clear. Only one of them is real! Choose wisely—voting opens 10/20 at 1 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/wiz7XgQQyA October 13, 2023

But this isn't just any old Splatfest, this is Splatoween, and we can expect to see some haunting headgear appear for the event alongside the usual team-specific t-shirts. According to the reveal tweet from @SplatoonNA, these items will be available "via the Splatoon 3 channel in News on your Nintendo Switch system", so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to pick up any of the following goodies.

There are still a few weeks to go before this one gets underway, so you have plenty of time to settle on which team will get your vote. Remember, you can find all of the information on the upcoming Splatfest as well as those which have come before in our guide below.