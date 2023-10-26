Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega may have only just released Sonic Superstars, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's done with Sonic Origins just yet.

The game has today received a Version 2.0.2 update. As highlighted by Sonic Stadium, this update fixes the "Tails in water bug". Beyond this, there have apparently been some additional bug fixes (via Steam).

If you've not tried out this game on the Switch just yet, it's well worth a look if you're interested in revisiting Sonic's retro entries. Sonic Origins Plus also added 12 Game Gear titles and made Amy Rose a playable character. You can learn more in our Nintendo Life review: