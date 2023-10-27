If you ever played Kemco's Top Gear series, which started out on the Super Nintendo in 1992, you might be interested to know QUByte Interactive has announced it will be bringing a whole collection to the Switch next year on 11th January 2024. And just to clarify, this series obviously has no affiliation with BBC's well-known television show.
Each game's title has been updated to "Top Racer" for the collection release (this is actually what the series was called in Japan) and includes Top Racer (Top Gear), Top Racer 2 (Top Gear 2), Top Racer 3000 (Top Gear 3000) as well as the "unprecedented crossover" with Horizon Chase, Top Racer Crossroads.
Top Racer Collection will include "new and exclusive content" like new filters, a new interface as well as split-screen and online multiplayer support. Would you be interested in this retro collection? Tell us in the comments.
Comments 45
I never played the SNES ones but I loved the two GBC ones, the N64 one, and the GBA one. I'd have preferred a collection with those. But they all had different developers didn't they (from Japan, US, and UK even).
I was just thinking the other day that I'd love to see it on NSO sometime so I'm 100% down for this.
What, no 16 bit Jeremy Clarkson?
Good.
Just played my original cartridge of Top Gear on my Super NT the other day. Still enjoy this game so I will be picking this up for sure.
OH MY GOD!!! My second favourite SNES racing game, after Super Mario Kart! I loved this series, even the N64 titles! 🥹🥹😍😍
Great. I haven't had the Vegas theme stuck in my head for over a decade. This is living. Such a rad soundtrack.
Yeah I’m very interested in this. The top racer crossroads I’ve never heard of. I had no clue there was a crossover game with top gear and horizon chase. I recognized the track in the video from horizon chase turbo a game clearly inspired by top gear.
@Tasuki Top Gear 2 on the Super NT for me. One of my favorite SNES racers.
@TYRANACLES Top Racer Crossroads is newly made for this collection.
@Atariboy @TYRANACLES Yeah that's what I was thinking. Top Gear Crossroads is new! 🥹😍🥹😍
Day one buy indeed. I still play the original Top Gear on my Super NES to this very day too even though I got Horizon Chase Turbo already which is essentially that but modern. Would be nice if they did a second collection with the N64 Top Gear games too. Then after that they could give us the Lotus series, the original ones that inspired Top Gear (Top Racer).
Also for those who are wondering why they can't use the Top Gear name anymore, it's because of this show right here.
@Serpenterror I would absolutely love top gear rally rereleases!
You may be missing some of the benefits a stereo can provide.
I remember when I went to a video rental place with my brother, we picked this up. And wow, what a fun game.
Glad to see these brought back and preserved.
@Serpenterror I don't think it's has anything to do with the TV show having the same name. I think it's just keeping it uniform with the Japanese name since Top Racer is what it's called in Japan. Kinda like how when they originally released Final Fantasy ViI instead of calling it Final Fantasy IV in the US.
Let's hope a San Francisco Rush collection comes out.
I'd love San Francisco Rush, Rush 2 and Rush 2049.
I still own all three cib for my 64 but I'd love it to be portable.
The GOAT has returned, holy smokes I am excited for this and happy to see all the love in the comments too.
A shame they couldn’t obtain the Lotus license and include the 3 original games too.
I have the first two on Evercade, but I'll happily pick this up for the other two games.
@Tasuki Just so you know there's no such thing as a Top Racer 3000, that game was originally called The Planet's Champ TG3000 in Japan, TG as in Top Gear and not Top Racer. It seems that by 1995 the Japanese had embrace the Top Gear name instead of Top Racer which is why the N64 games were all called Top Gear even in Japan.
I love this collection era we are in. My switch is a one stop shop!
Going with the Japanese roms instead of the western Top Gear branded roms might be because Kemco retained the Top Gear name rather than fear that the BBC might go after them.
Tears welled up in my eyes as soon as I heard the music being played in the trailer. God I love the OST.
The MSU Version of Top Gear is my go to on the SD2SNES ^^
IGN included Top Gear 2 in their Top 100 SNES Games list.
That alone makes the collection a must buy.
It didn't start out on the snes in 1992, but on the Commodore Amiga in 1990 as Lotus Turbo Challenge!
I spent so much time on top racer 2 as a kid (we had a super Famicom). I'm sure it plays like crap with today's standards, so there is no way I'll ruin my nostalgia by playing it again. I'll just treasure these memories.
@Serpenterror There was a Rally 2? Never knew that. Wasn't in love with the first when I ranted it. Did think custom paint jobs were neat at the time, though.
@snappy Yeah, the Horizon Chase OST remakes don't quite do the original's justice.
I still air guitar when I think of New York because of that track.
From back in the day when the racing game was king. I miss those simpler times.
I've never played any Top Gear, but they seem cool based on this trailer and the comments here so I'm happy that I'll be able to try them thanks to such a collection coming to Switch!
The music takes me right back to 1992. I'll definitely be getting this.
I played this way back on the snes, interested in the games but maybe I'll wait for evercade cart (if it's available there) since playing retro games on evercade seems more fun I think 😃
Count me in xx
If the Visco collection is any indication, this is gonna be wrapped in Unity, just a warning for everyone who's boycotting Unity.
@Tasuki agreed this is one of the best racing series games made in my opinion.
@wiiware it may, I believe Qubyte has some games on evercade. Me, I am willing to double dip. With the Seitch I can use my SNES controllers so I’ll get that feel of retro as well. I have them all on the original systems as well and still play them today so on the go will be a big plus also.
YES! i rented top gear 3000 ONE time in grade school and i NEVER forgot it!
PS - ditto Top Gear Rally on 64... 🥺🙏
Finally QUByte gets the rights to something I've heard of...and am actually interested in. I know SNESdrunk on YouTube will be ecstatic.
Thought the games were crsppy tbh, but interested in the Horizon Chase crossover.
Strange, I thought Top Racer was also the original name in Europe as well (as it was a British developed franchise), but no, that title appears to have only been used in Japan for the first two games.
The third game was titled "The Planet's Champ TG3000".
It will be a question how well the third game runs, as it exclusively used an expansion chip (DSP4) that it seems ran the AI cars.
@Tasuki Kemco published it yes, but it's a British franchise (created by Gremlin Graphics), so I don't see why they'd prefer the Japanese titles for "original" reasons.
Gods, how many hours my brother and I played this, way back when. Gonna have to get that cart out and play a few rounds later. I’ll absolutely be picking this up; we live in different states now, and the ability to play these together again over online multiplayer will be so much fun.
This is my wife's best game ever...second to Binding of Isaac. I´ll buy it on Steam.
@Serpenterror I've been playing a LOT of Top Gear Rally 2 recently. The menu theme is hilarious and an ear-bug. It's so dumb, but also a hidden banger at the same time.
Tap here to load 45 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...