If you ever played Kemco's Top Gear series, which started out on the Super Nintendo in 1992, you might be interested to know QUByte Interactive has announced it will be bringing a whole collection to the Switch next year on 11th January 2024. And just to clarify, this series obviously has no affiliation with BBC's well-known television show.

Each game's title has been updated to "Top Racer" for the collection release (this is actually what the series was called in Japan) and includes Top Racer (Top Gear), Top Racer 2 (Top Gear 2), Top Racer 3000 (Top Gear 3000) as well as the "unprecedented crossover" with Horizon Chase, Top Racer Crossroads.

Top Racer Collection will include "new and exclusive content" like new filters, a new interface as well as split-screen and online multiplayer support. Would you be interested in this retro collection? Tell us in the comments.