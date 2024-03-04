Racing game fans who’ve been around since the SNES era are likely to be familiar with the Top Gear series. Developed by Gremlin Graphics (later Gremlin Interactive) as the SNES equivalent of its Lotus games on other consoles, it’s the closest Nintendo’s 16-bit system got to its own version of Sega’s classic arcade game Out Run.
Now Top Gear and its sequel are back – though not by that name – in Top Racer Collection and while their return will no doubt be a joy for the grizzled veterans who remember it from back in the day, those discovering them for the first time may be better suited to the more modern equivalents which hold up a little better.
First things first, there’s no mention of the Top Gear name here anywhere. Presumably to avoid issues with the BBC and its Top Gear TV show – after all, copyright lawyers are even more trigger-happy these days than they were in the ‘90s – the three games on offer here instead have their Japanese titles of Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000. And yes, we know there are actually four games in this compilation but we’ll get to that.
All three games have a similar concept: pick a car, start at the back of a grid of racers, and try to navigate your way through the sea of vehicles to reach the front by the end of the final lap. Longer tracks have you running out of fuel, which is dealt with by pitting out or running over on-track elements, depending on the game.
In case it wasn’t clear by its title, it’s Top Gear 3000 – sorry, Top Racer 3000 – which offers the biggest changes, because it ditches the modern locations in favour of a futuristic setting with tracks set across 12 fictional planets and has you driving cars that go at speeds of up to 330mph (but which still look suspiciously like cars from 1000 years earlier). That aside, though, once you’ve mastered one of the games you don’t need to adopt a wildly different set of skills to master the others, since they’re pretty similar.
This new compilation gets around the lack of Top Gear branding (not to mention the first game’s annoyingly abstract main menu) by presenting its own bespoke menu system which replaces those of the original games. You select your campaign, quick race, or time trial modes, pick a car, choose your transmission, and enter your name all through this new menu, and only switch to the emulator when the race is about to start. It’s somewhat jarring and not without some oddly unnecessary loading screens at times, but it at least works.
What doesn’t work at the moment, however, is the game’s online mode. Although it’s possible to create and join rooms for online multiplayer races, neither option has proved successful for us so far and as such we haven’t been able to test a single online race. Of course, this may change once the game is actually released, but we’re now seven years into the Switch’s life, and developers are still insistent on spending time and resources adding online modes to games that frankly don’t need them and aren’t guaranteed to sell enough copies to make proper use of them.
Given that the games use emulation, there are a few basic options regarding screen size and filters you’d usually expect from similar compilations, but there are some issues here. The ‘Original’ size option, which multiplies the original game’s screen resolution by a whole number to avoid shimmering while scrolling, looks absolutely tiny when playing on handheld mode, meaning the only practical option there is to make it fit the screen vertically (though thankfully there isn’t much shimmering to be found here). The CRT filter is also a strange one because it adds a weird wobble effect to the picture that looks more like you’re watching the game on an old VHS tape than actually playing it on an old TV.
Another issue – albeit one that’s no fault of the compilation itself – is that every game on offer here has a choppy frame rate. When you turn on your boost and hit extremely high speeds, the scenery doesn’t really fly past you, it sort of slideshows past you. It can make controlling these sections a little difficult, but this was an issue with the original games, too, so it’s not like the emulation is the problem – it’s simply accurate to a fault.
One aspect of blame that can be levelled on the compilation, however, is the claim that it features four games. As well as the three Top Racer games, it also includes Top Racer Crossroads, which publisher QUByte has previously claimed is “brand new”. Frankly, this is 661 horsepowers of nonsense. Crossroads is merely a ROM hack of the first game, with the car sprites replaced by four different ones from the Horizon Chase series. The tracks are identical, the music is identical, it’s the same game.
Which brings us to our main recommendation. To be clear, this review reads mainly negative because anyone familiar with the original games will already know the enjoyment to be had there. They’re still good games in their own right, and nothing here changes that. If you buy this compilation, you’ll have a fun time with it. It’s just that many of the things that have been added – the odd menus, the pointless online mode, the subpar filter options, the decision to put a fake nose and glasses on the first game and pretend it’s a new fourth one – are disappointments.
If you’re a fan of the originals and just want an excuse to play them on your Switch, this is still worth a look because we can assure you that the gameplay itself hasn’t been messed with. The games you loved on the SNES are still the same games here, and there's still a lot of enjoyable racing action here.
Anyone else who doesn’t have those nostalgic ties with the series, however, would probably be better off buying Horizon Chase Turbo, which is the spiritual successor to the Top Gear series. It costs the same price and offers exactly the same sort of gameplay, but the music (which was made by the same composer) is so much catchier, it runs so much smoother, and it looks so much better.
Conclusion
Top Racer Collection is a solid compilation for fans of the Top Gear trilogy on SNES, but the originals' lower frame rate can really affect the action at high speeds. Nostalgics will find that everything is as it should be, and there's still plenty of fun to be had, but those without emotional ties to the series will want to go for the newer, better model instead and buy Horizon Chase Turbo.
Comments
Top Racer? LOL of all the BS.
Reminds of when Punch out came to Wii and they changed Piston Hondas name to piston Hondo.
@Truegamer79 Top Racer is what Top Gear is called in Japan. QUByte Interactive doesn't had the rights to the Top Gear copyright as the name was used by a tv show so they used the original Japanese name instead. $20 for this whole collection is a sweet deal though, would be even sweeter if the N64 and GBA Top Gear games were included but oh well we can't have everything.
Might pick this up when it's on sale, I still have my cartridge of the first game and play it regularly on my Super NT.
Why not have an option to improve the framerate? Is this really a cost cutting decision? Doesn't make any sense to me.🫠( Just to make it clear for people responding to my comment. I understand it's a lazy port and to improve the framerate would require effort)😁
@Faucet Yes but it's not cost cutting, it's costly. Remember they are not taking out frames, for these to achieve 60fps they had to overclock and add frames as these games are old games running at native framerates (30fps) meaning all frames the original had are all here already. For these games to run at 60fps the dev had to completely overclock each game to add more frames to the ones already existed, only by doing that will 60fps be achieve and unless the dev knows how to mod each game I doubt they want to delay it another few months just to add that though you never know they may patch it in the future.
@Serpenterror
I see. In some cases i definitely prefer the American name but with games like Mega Man the Japanese name is cooler. Also Biohazard is probably a better name than Resident Evil.
I’ll stick with the SuperNT / FXPak Pro versions
The laziness of the guys that did the port no letting games from snes era in a full screen, losing what they already did (in snes) is so ridiculous that even a fan will skip this. The games run in a little window..All they. And the hack put to try rise the price is pathetic too.
The guys that did it wanted big pay, extremely low effort and insult the intellect of who will see it in the shop.
And to be worst, is a game part of my plans to port with my indenization by let me be attacked by terrorists, that the army looks no will pay me.
I never will forgive who did all the intentional mistakes to ruin top gear brand. Wait for be burned in hell. You all will be in a room like a big cauldron being burned.
@FlashBoomerang lol, I know right?
@Faucet You can't just "improve the framerate" on old games, you need to change their source code. Given that they literally used a to hack in this collection, as well as bad filters, I'd say they didn't actually touch the games.
All that being said, a 7 seems really high for this. Honestly is the reviewer ever going to play this again?
I've been waiting for this release, but now I'm debating if I should just stick with Horizon. I picked that up a while back, and have had some good fun with it. Sometimes it's really hard to go back home again, and now I'm thinking this might be one of those times. I might put it on my wishlist in case it goes on sale.
@FlashBoomerang
you okay?
i have fond memories of renting 3000 on a weekend, but id take the n64 top gear games over the snes ones any day. i rented them more than once, and they were worth buying.
