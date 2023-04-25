One of the most important accessories for any Nintendo Switch owner is a microSD card (or multiple cards if you own lots of games). The Switch's internal memory isn't exactly brilliant, leaving most owners in need of extra storage once they've downloaded a handful of games.

While not the cheapest options on the market, SanDisk's line of officially-licensed cards have proved to be particularly popular thanks to the Nintendo-inspired designs included. Previously, the range has consisted of cards ranging from 64GB to 512GB, but that's all about to change thanks to a couple of new designs headed our way soon.

Two new cards are set to launch in May – a brand new 64GB card featuring a Yoshi egg on the card and Yoshi himself on the packaging, as well as a mighty 1TB option featuring artwork from The Legend of Zelda. And yes, the latter releases just in time for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

At the time of writing, the Yoshi card is only up for pre-order in the US, and the Zelda card is only available in the UK. Here's the whole line-up:

As we mentioned above, these cards are rarely the cheapest option on the market and are really aimed at collectors who love the designs or those looking to give a special gift to a loved one. If you're after a microSD card for your Switch at the best price possible and don't care about the design, make sure to check out our full guide which is keeping track of the best deals at retail: