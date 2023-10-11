Last week, a demo for Super Mario Bros. Wonder rolled out at Switch kiosks across the US. Nintendo has now officially announced this on social media, and it's got many fans calling for an eShop demo that they can play on their own Switch.

Unfortunately, not everyone can get to one of these kiosks, and many people are located outside of the US, so it's impossible to try out this demo right now. Here's just a small sample of fans who would like to see a demo via digital distribution:

Why not make it available on the eshop? — Bluwolf (@bluwolfblitz) October 10, 2023

Can y’all do an eshop demo for the rest of us? The nearest targets for me are 45 minutes in each direction and I can’t afford to do that drive as often as I’d like to play this demo. I already did it once lmao — Josh Quartz (@quartz_josh) October 10, 2023

Not sure what Nintendo has to lose by putting the demo on the eShop. The game is going to sell extremely well regardless. Why not let us fans have an early taste. — Mikel Senior (@mikelsenior) October 10, 2023

Put the demo on the eShop. Imagine going places in 2023 — 👻☄Limit Breakin Hero☄🎃 (@HylianH3ro) October 10, 2023

Crying in European — Osmiooo / Minecraft Crab 🦀 (@Osmiooo) October 10, 2023

or you can just put it on the eshop like a normal company — raymond (@fuchsiaghosts) October 10, 2023

If only there was a way to digitally distribute this demo so I didn’t have to leave my house to try it. /s — helium121 (@helium121) October 10, 2023

Dude what is your deal? Common practice is to put the demo up on eShop. I ain't going all the way to Best Buy just to play a demo — k (@rolypolyman) October 10, 2023

I live in Brazil. We don't have these stores (except Walmart). Release it on the eShop. — Rod Batalha (@rodbatalha) October 10, 2023

Just put the demo online, I don't live in the US, and if I did, I wouldn't want to go out!! — Lybo (@JLybo1) October 10, 2023

One theory as to why Nintendo won't be making an eShop demo for Super Mario Bros. Wonder available, at least ahead of launch, is due to concerns about it being datamined. Keep in mind, this is just fan speculation and there could be all sorts of other reasons Nintendo hasn't distributed a demo at this point in time.

Fans who have had the chance to try out Wonder so far seem to have walked away with positive first impressions of the game. This is in line with critics so far, who have been praising the title across multiple hands on sessions.

If you are curious to know what the in-store demo has to offer, here's Nintendo's official description: