I picked up Avatar the Last Airbender: The Quest of Balance when it came out about a month ago. Everyone was complaining about it looking like a PS2 game with stiff animations, but as a massive fan of the show, I tried to be optimistic.

I made it all the way to chapter 16 of the game's 20 chapters when the game randomly decided to wipe all my progress after chapter 4. As you can imagine, I was more than a little upset. I reached out to GameMill via their Twitter DM's and have gotten no acknowledgment. They haven't communicated at all whether they're working on a patch or anything.

This isn't an isolated incident as another Twitter user had the same problem with their data being wiped in the Switch version. I know this because they also complained about it in the comments of GameMill's ad for the game. But of course, they didn't acknowledge that one either. It's especially a shame because some of GameMill's other publications like NASB and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 and 3 are really solid. They clearly have talented developers they're partnering with, but they aren't given the time and resources they need.

The end result is just... embarrassing. GameMill went from being just another Outright Games, churning out unfinished and unpolished licensed games, to actually releasing a few quality products, and now back down to shovelware again. The lack of communication is what is particularly egregious and makes me not want to support their future products even though NASB 2 looks really good.

I remember reading an article here on Nintendo Life back in like 2017 or 2018 about how Nickelodeon renewed their partnership with THQ to deliver more licensed Nick games like they did back in the early 2000's. The only thing we've gotten out of that is SpongeBob games. The contract stated THQ would have the licensing rights to pretty much all of Nickelodeon's legacy shows. What happened? I guess Nickelodeon cheaped out and decided they would partner with a complete nobody instead to save themselves a penny. Of course, that's just going to cost them sales in the long run.

SpongeBob: BFBB sold several million copies because it's a faithful remaster of a fantastic sandbox platformer. (It had a few issues at launch that gave since been patched, but on the whole, I think it's a great game.) These other games? No. Nickelodeon and these other corporations need to stop underestimating the intelligence of their audience and thinking they'll be happy with the bare minimum because they don't know any better. Consumer trust is such a fickle thing.