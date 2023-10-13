Yes, you read that headline correctly. We are not surprised to see the Super Mario Bros. Wonder marketing campaign step up a gear before the game's release in a week's time (20th October, if you're wondering), but the wording of this one caught us slightly off guard. Mario is riding an Inchworm Pipe.

The latest in Nintendo's range of short adverts for the game (you might remember Bowser wooing Elephant Peach earlier this week) sees Mario setting off on one of Wonder's newest modes of transport: a crawling pipe. As it turns out, this thing is actually called an Inchworm Pipe (yes, really) and while it seems to be a cool way to get around, it clearly isn't the fastest method...

You can check out the latest ad in the following tweet from @NintendoUK or over on YouTube.

Naming aside, the advert also gives a better chance to hear Mario's new voice actor in action as we get a nice taste of some "wahoo"s and "let's-a go"s without the inclusion of all that much background noise. We still don't know who will stepping into Martinet's shoes on the VA front, but things certainly seem to be in safe hands.

The Inchworm Pipe (nope, we still don't feel comfortable saying it) is but one of the many new features that we will see in Mario Wonder including body-morphing power-ups, skill badges, stage modifiers and more. You can find our big ol' final preview for the game down below — only one week to go now!