Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just around the corner, launching on the Switch on October 20th, 2023. As such, Nintendo is ramping up its marketing campaign with adverts left, right, and centre, making sure that everybody and their Nan are aware of the upcoming title.

The latest ad is a rather amusing video showcasing Peach and her persistent stalker, Bowser, who forgoes the usual kidnapping plot in favour of a simple flower. However, a piece of Elephant Fruit tumbles by and is quickly absorbed by Peach, transforming her into Elephant Peach.

Bowser, initially aghast at the change in Peach, steps up his game and breaks out a whole bouquet. It just goes to show the strength of Bowser's love for Peach, who will do anything to win her affection, elephant trunk or not.

All told, it's a fun little ad for the upcoming title and showcases the new Elephant ability pretty well. Of course, that's just one of the many new features in the game, and we recently dove head-first into the experience with an extensive hands-on preview. Be sure to check that out if you're curious about our early impressions ahead of launch.