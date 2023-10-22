Shake It - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!

Naturally, before we see who we've got entering the ring this week, let's see how things went down last time, shall we? Professor Layton and the Unwound Future was our pick of the week and we had three variations battle it out to claim victory.

Although the North American and Japanese box arts were perfectly fine, it was the European iteration that came away with the lion's share of the vote, managing a whopping 61%. North America came in at 22% and Japan at 18%. Well done, Europe!

This week, we're back in the Wii era with Wario Land: Shake It! (also known as Wario Land: The Shake Dimension in Europe, Wario Land Shake in Japan, and Wario Land Shaking in South Korea - phew!). Given the difference in titles for this 2008 platform game, there are also some pretty nifty differences between the regional box arts. So enough waffling, let's just dive right in!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Shake It - NA
Image: Nintendo

So before we get started, let's just appreciate how nice all three designs are here; this is going to be a tough choice! North America's design is very animated, showing our beloved Wario shaking an enemy to bag himself some sweet coins. It's simple but effective, showcasing one of the game's key mechanics.

Europe

Shake It - EU
Image: Moby Games / Nintendo

Europe's design is a bit more understated in some ways, but the level of detail is simply fabulous. It shows Wario front and center with a bunch of other Warios depicted in the game's world. There's a lot to discover in this composition, and we love it!

Japan

Shake It - JP
Image: Moby Games / Level-5

Japan's design, meanwhile, is a bit more abstract by comparison, depicting a whole load of the game's characters and items in the shape of an egg. Wario himself is the showpiece once again, shaking a money bag to unload those precious coins. It's definitely a bold, attractive piece, but can it take home the trophy?

Which region got the best Wario Land: Shake It! box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.