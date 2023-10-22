Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl, folks!

Naturally, before we see who we've got entering the ring this week, let's see how things went down last time, shall we? Professor Layton and the Unwound Future was our pick of the week and we had three variations battle it out to claim victory.

Although the North American and Japanese box arts were perfectly fine, it was the European iteration that came away with the lion's share of the vote, managing a whopping 61%. North America came in at 22% and Japan at 18%. Well done, Europe!

This week, we're back in the Wii era with Wario Land: Shake It! (also known as Wario Land: The Shake Dimension in Europe, Wario Land Shake in Japan, and Wario Land Shaking in South Korea - phew!). Given the difference in titles for this 2008 platform game, there are also some pretty nifty differences between the regional box arts. So enough waffling, let's just dive right in!