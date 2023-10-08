We're now just weeks out from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch and in the lead-up to this, Nintendo's New York Store has announced it will be hosting a special "pre-launch celebration" ahead of the game's midnight launch.

Nintendo says it will be an "exciting outdoor activation" which will then be followed by sales of the game on 20th October. More details about reservations will be announced on 10th October, so stay tuned for the next update.

Details regarding reservations will be announced on 10/10. This is a launch that you won’t want to miss! — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 6, 2023

Earlier this week, the store celebrated the launch of the latest Switch exclusive Detective Pikachu Returns.

If you haven't put in a pre-order for Super Mario Bros. Wonder yet or want to learn more about this upcoming game, be sure to check out our guides for more information. We've also gone hands on with the new game: