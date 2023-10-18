We had a great time with Fae Farm when it laid down roots on Switch last month, though there was a handful of pesky bugs that slightly marred our experience. Fortunately, publisher and developer Phoenix Labs has been quick on the case and the game's latest update (ver. 1.4.0) seems to have even more bugs in its sight.

There are a good number of fixes this time around ranging from gameplay to more specific features. Some of the stand-out changes are the in-game clock pausing when you use the storage shed or mailbox in single-player (shout out to the time management fans out there!), tweaks to the relationship mechanics and a fix that keeps your animals producing materials for you.

Anyway, that's quite enough from us. The following patch notes were published by Phoenix Labs on the official Fae Farm website, and we have pulled them together for you to check out below.

Fae Farm Ver. 1.4.0 (Released 17th October 2023)

GAMEPLAY

Fixed issues that could cause you to spawn in a black void outside the map, or in a rock near the starter farm, when loading a save.

The game clock will now pause when using the storage shed or mailbox while in single player.

Fixed an issue where using keyboard shortcuts to open interface screens that should pause the game clock was not actually pausing.

Fixed an issue that could block holding to plant multiple items from working as intended.

Fixed an issue that could cause fertilizer to be applied immediately after planting seeds on wet soil.

Fixed the chance of generating a sapling using a Propagation Hive being much lower than intended.

Improved the behaviour of the Blamp waves in dungeons, to more gradually increase their presence as you go through floors, and to help with performance on lower-end devices.

Fixed an issue where Cannots could disappear when in combat near dungeon walls.

Fixed an issue causing some potion effects (such as Jar of Sadness or Jar of Bees) moving at unintended speeds depending on framerate.

Fixed an issue where opening the construction menu on your farm could result in the camera zooming to another farm location.

Slightly repositioned a signpost near the starter farm that could interfere with the placement of, and interaction with, items very close to it when using mouse on PC.

Honeycomb can now be found in the Prepared Ingredients section of the Almanac and Storage; it was previously missing a category.

PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue that could block quest progression if for any reason a required story cutscene did not play. Players who are in this state should now be able to progress.

Fixed an issue where you could back out of or cancel the dialogue after accepting a quest, resulting in it not actually being accepted.

Fixed an issue where delivering an item for a sprite quest could not count if you had a shipping contract that was also asking for the same item.

Fixed a rare issue where the order of your tools could get set incorrectly, blocking upgrading them.

Fixed an issue where festival quests could sometimes take more items than they requested, if you had them in your inventory.

Fixed an issue where clovers collected using the Vortex spell did not count towards the achievement.

Fixed an issue where Magic job quest 10 could not be progressed as a client in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where accepting the quest Fae Farming Evolved did not grant you a Bounteous Fertilizer as intended.

XP earned from harvesting Sugar Cane will now go to Foraging, not Farming.

RELATIONSHIPS

Changed the behavior of relationship progress, based on player feedback:

Relationship points can still be earned by interacting with an NPC for the first time each day, by completing relationship quests, and by giving gifts, all at the same rate as before.

When you reach the points threshold for a date, you will still receive the mail inviting you on it, and you must read this mail in your mailbox in order to get the date option on the NPC.

You will no longer earn any relationship points from any source for this NPC, until you go on the date.

After the date, you can continue to progress again, up until the next date.

This will solve the case where players could get very high relationship progress with an NPC without ever going on a date.

For players who already have relationship progress, no progress is being reset or regressed with this change. However, if you already built a high relationship level with an NPC you had not dated, you may now get a number of date requests in a row.

A reminder that if (due to the previous behavior) you have a higher relationship level with an NPC than you would want, you can reset it in the Relationships screen.

In addition to that feedback, we are also implementing these changes:

Fixed an issue where an NPC could appear as your spouse without you marrying them. Following this update, only an NPC you have actually had a wedding with will show as your spouse.

Fixed an issue where quitting the game between paying for a wedding and it being held could result in the wedding not taking place and the relationship being stuck at “Fiancé”. Players who were in this stuck state will now correctly move on to the “Spouse” status with this NPC.

Added a fix-up to help with a situation where the day ending in multiplayer while in the wedding outfit selection screen could cause the wedding to not occur, and you to be stuck at “Fiancé”.

Players who were in this stuck state will now have their wedding automatically scheduled on the next available day, with the Fae outfit selected (although all three will be added to their inventory after the wedding).

Please note that the causing bug here can still occur (and will be fixed in a future update) but if you encounter it, leaving and reloading your save will now trigger the fix-up.

Fixed a crash that occurred if you reset your relationship with Pyria while in the Dating, Getting Serious, or Spouse statuses.

Fixed an issue where the view could be obscured if you initiated a date while sitting down.

Fixed an issue blocking clients in a multiplayer session from receiving date requests.

Fixed unintended symbols appearing in dialog when a wedding took place in a multiplayer session.

ANIMAL CARE

Fixed animals getting into a state where they no longer produced materials.

Fixed a number of issues that could result in breeding being canceled, and animals being returned to their coops.

Fixed an issue where sold animals could reappear in your barns after saving and loading the game.

Fixed an issue where animals from the first and second farms would appear at the most recently-placed Animal Lure, regardless of which farm it was placed at.

Removed the brush status icon from appearing in the ledger next to animals that cannot be brushed.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue that could occur where clients joining a multiplayer session did not correctly go through the join process, arriving as the default character (with no character creator) and missing key tools.

Alongside this fix, players who are detected to be in this bad state will be returned to the character creator to correctly set up their character as a new one - this will unfortunately result in lost progress for players who were able to continue despite missing key items, as we will reset their progress to get them back into a good state to play.

Fixed an issue where transferring items from the storage shed or crafting stations in multiplayer sessions could result in them being lost or overwriting an item already in your inventory.

Fixed an issue where clients playing on Switch would be disconnected after pressing the Home button on the system.

Fixed an issue where the game client could become temporarily unresponsive when accepting a multiplayer invite or choosing to Host Online in the Steam version of the game.

Fixed an issue that blocked clients of a multiplayer session receiving the "Interested in Dyes?" letter in their mailbox, stopping them from being able to claim the free dye set. Affected players should now receive this and be able to claim these dyes.

Fixed an issue where Eutats and Ember Eutats attacks did not damage clients in a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue causing jumping/diving animations in water to not animate correctly when playing as a client in a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue where the map tracker did not correctly point to other players if they were in a dungeon.

You will now receive a notification on the right of the screen when you receive a Phoenix Labs friend request, as well as if someone accepts one that you send.

INTERFACE:

Fixed an issue where an expired limited-time quest (such as a festival quest) could leave an unclearable notification in the Quest Log.

Improved the behaviour of the Graphics Settings screen, adding an Apply button and a countdown before automatically reverting.

Fixed an issue that could cause quest completion banners to appear as blank when appearing before a chapter completion banner.

Fixed an issue where the input prompt for removing players in the World Management screen was missing.

Fixed some unintended overlapping visual elements in the World Management screen.

Fixed an issue where the header of the Coordination Wheel's Build option was hidden.

Fixed an overlap between the "next day" panel and the scroll prompt in the End of Day screen.

The details panel panel of the Tools Progression screen can now be scrolled with mouse wheel on PC.

Removed a message that would incorrectly tell you that you can only sleep in your main house, when interacting with a bed in another house. As a reminder, you only get the coziness-based stat boosts if you sleep in the relevant house’s bed.

Fixed an issue that required pressing select/back inputs twice for them to function on PC on the first day of a new season.

Fixed an issue that could block selecting a body type in the Character Creator with mouse.

The current build version of the game will now show in the bottom of the Settings screen, to assist with bug report and Player Support investigations.

INTERNATIONALIZATION

Fixed an issue where too many items would appear in the Pinned Quest UI at once when playing in Japanese, Korean, or Chinese.

Improved handling of line breaking when playing with system language set to Japanese.

Improved the display of numbers, as well as the date, when playing in Japanese.

Fixed the "Expired Contract" text on the End of Day screen displaying in English while playing in other languages.

Fixed some text in the Coziness menu displaying in English while playing in other languages.

Fixed emote names showing in English when in a quest objective, while playing in other languages.

Fixed an issue causing the Copyright section of the Credits to not show when playing in non-English languages.

Improved Japanese localization.

MISCELLANEOUS: