One game many Dragon Quest fans here in the west would love to see released on the Switch locally is Dragon Quest X. While there's been no mention about a possible localisation, there does seem to be an end-of-year update about the existing version, exclusive to Japan.

During an interview with Famitsu (via Siliconera), Square Enix has apparently teased the possibility of "new content" for the massively multiplayer online game that originally made its debut back in 2012 on the Nintendo Wii. It's unclear what exactly to expect at this stage, but it's at least a reminder the company remains committed to the project.

Square Enix also released Dragon Quest X Offline on the Nintendo Switch in September. Unfortunately, this one hasn't been localised either. However, there is a demo available to download from the Japanese eShop.