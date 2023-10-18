The release of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on Switch is fast approaching and it seems Konami has now teased a collaboration with a Hololive VTuber.

This special stream will be taking place on 20th October, 6 pm JST and more details will be revealed at a "later date". Right now, it's not entirely sure what the plans are, but there is a silhouette of a Hololive VTuber wearing a bandana similar to the one worn by Solid Snake and Big Boss.

While the VTuber hasn't been revealed just yet, Hololive fans seem to think it could possibly be Mori Calliope. Siliconera also notes how it might also be "a member of the Japanese branch like Usada Pekora".

Metal Gear Solid's first collection arrives on the Switch on 24th October 2023. So far it's been confirmed there will be lower frame rates in certain games on the Switch and that the physical version will require some sizable downloads. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: