Hideo Kojima's legendary series Metal Gear Solid returns as a collection release this October on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch, and as part of this Konami has now shared a table on the official game page detailing the resolution and frame rate per platform.

While we've already been given the rundown about the Switch performance in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, this is the most clear outline yet as to how it stacks up against the competition. Across all platforms Metal Gear Solid will run at 30fps with an output resolution of 1920 x 1080p (the exception being handheld mode which runs at 1280 x 720p).

As for Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, the Switch version matches the resolution of other platforms in docked mode (1920 x 1080p) but is reduced from 60fps to 30fps across both modes. And these games in handheld are limited to a resolution of 1280 x 720p. Here's the full rundown via the official Metal Gear Solid web page:

So, there you go - this is exactly what you can expect from the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 when it lands on the Nintendo Switch on 24th October 2023. In related news, the official Konami website has also mentioned how even physical copies will require some downloads. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: