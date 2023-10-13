It seems the launch of the new 'Mario Red Edition' Switch OLED last week has doubled system sales in the company's homeland.

As highlighted by data from Famitsu (via Bloomberg), Mario fans in Japan purchased 110,241 units at launch, which was twice the number of systems purchased in the previous week. Sales of this new system in Japan have also outperformed sales of the same period in 2022.

The new Mario Switch has reportedly had a similar effect in the country to the release of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Splatoon 3 systems. This unique theme features some extra details including a coin graphic and a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu mentioned how the sales of this new Switch were "surprising considering it's the same device with a different plastic cover". Nintendo aims to shift 15 million units in the current fiscal cycle, which is apparently a drop of around 17% year-over-year.

The new 'Mario Red Edition' Switch OLED times in with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder next week on 20th October. In a poll here on Nintendo Life last week, 45% of participants said they had no interest in getting this new themed system.

Did you get this new 'Mario Red Edition' Switch? Would you like to see any other themed systems? Leave a comment below.