Back in August, Nintendo announced it would be releasing a new 'Mario Red Edition' Switch OLED for $349.99 / £309.99.

The big day has now arrived, and it's got us curious to see if anyone here in our community will be picking one up this far into the hybrid system's life. While it's the same unit you already know and love, there are some subtle details included - such as a Mario silhouette on the back of the dock as well as some coins.

If you want to learn more about this new option in the Switch OLED range, check out our full guide here on Nintendo Life: