Update [Sat 16th Sep, 2023 12:00 BST]: Level-5 has now released these trailers for the new Fantasy Life game, the new Inazuma Eleven, and also DECAPOLICE. You can see them all below:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 1st Trailer

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time arrives on Switch in 2023.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

DECAPOLICE - Playable guide trailer & Concept image trailer

DECAPOLICE arrives on Switch in 2023.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Here's a 4-minute look at this upcoming release. The next lot of information along with a playable version will be at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Original article [Sat 16th Sep, 2023 04:30 BST]: Level-5 fans are in for a treat later today with the Japanese company releasing multiple game trailers for various upcoming Switch titles.

This was revealed by the company's CEO Akihiro Hino on social media (thanks, Gematsu). The games you can expect to see more of include DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. They'll premiere at 8pm JST via the company's YouTube channel.

"New PVs for “Inazuma Eleven,” “Dekapolis,” and “Fantasy Life i” will be released tomorrow, September 16th (Sat) at 8pm!"

https://t.co/jRA1nPPc23 New trailers for DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will premiere on September 16 at 20:00 JST (4:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. BST). You'll be able to see them here: https://t.co/V3Yi5E2tWk September 15, 2023

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any mention of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which was announced earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch. Last we heard, there's no release date on this one just yet and it's still in the early stages of development. You can learn more about it in our guide: