In a twist of fate that none of us saw coming, the Nintendo Direct Showcase featured an announcement for the return of our most beloved detective in a teaser for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam!

There is very little that we know about the title for the moment apart from that it is from Level 5, it stars Professor Herschel Layton, and it is (seemingly) coming out West. All of these things may appear obvious, it's true, but when you bear in mind the fact that Level 5 has recently been closing global branches due to financial difficulties and subsequently limiting its international releases, this is a huge surprise.

On top of this, this is a Layton game back to being about Layton. We last checked in on the series with the disappointing Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy, so it is nice to see the puzzler back in the safe hands where it belongs.

pic.twitter.com/PuQsbrRMaS Professor Layton is back to face new puzzles in PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of Steam! Coming to Nintendo Switch. #NintendoDirect February 8, 2023

As for footage, the above snippet is all we have. A release date? same again! It might take a while for us to hear any more about this title, but for now at least, we can be overjoyed by the fact that our lessons in becoming a gentleman are right back at Nintendo.