Prior to the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phatom Pain, Solid Snake was voiced by David Hayter. Now, to celebrate the release of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Konami has called on the services of Hayter once again.

He'll apparently be doing a new "legacy series" highlighting the original games and Snake's best moments:

Konami's already teamed up with a VTuber and released a video based on the Master Collection launch as well. If you are curious to learn more about this latest compilation, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life: