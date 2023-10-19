The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and while not quite as impressive a surge as last week, Detective Pikachu Returns once again finds itself at the top of the physical software pile with another 16,248 copies sold.
Pikmin 4 just misses out on reclaiming the gold medal this time as it edges ever closer to the one million mark and The Game of Life For Nintendo Switch continues to perform well, shifting a further 13,443 copies in its second week.
There are also a couple of new releases in this week's clean-sweep for the Switch as Rear Sekai and River City: Rival Showdown debut at fourth and eighth respectively.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16,248 (101,887)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13,443 (43,710)
- [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6,464 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,381 (5,157,822)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,253 (5,514,955)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3,286,698)
- [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5,722 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,566 (5,304,914)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4,557 (27,046)
Remember how the Switch OLED saw a crazy surge in sales with over 100,000 units being sold last week? Well, things aren't quite as drastic this time, but Nintendo's bright-screened console has once again come out on top with 34,471 units sold compared to the PS5's 18,565. It will be interesting to see what the numbers are looking like after the releases of Sonic Superstars, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2 this week.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- Switch OLED Model – 34,471 (5,832,653)
- PlayStation 5 – 18,565 (3,920,351)
- Switch – 5,170 (19,571,417)
- Switch Lite – 4,828 (5,522,561)
- PlayStation 4 – 2,054 (7,900,950)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,144 (588,041)
- Xbox Series X – 609 (224,410)
- Xbox Series S – 477 (289,738)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 85 (1,192,508)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Have you also been enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
101,000 in Japan alone. The Pokémon Company can put out anything and people will buy it. This game is laughably bad for 2023 standards, and there are far prettier games on the Switch from 2017/2018. No excuses for this garbage.
Wow, suddenly PS4 sales getting better this week. 🙂
And PS5 sales is still good. ☺
PI(kachu) is great flavor text. Nicely done.
@anti-matter, please stop you’re so annoying.
COOL but I'm slowly getting tired of 3D Pokemon games :/
Nice to see to see that not only Pikmin 4 as expected at this point (beautiful that it has sold over 900k in Japan alone), but also Detective Pikachu is still selling well!
sony is dominating in console sales in the us and europe switch 2 has to come sooner rather then later
Well back to the usual Nintendo Switch topping the charts again and the return of Minecraft. Also weird seeing PS4 selling better than PS5 Digital Edition, I thought everyone there already got a PS4 already.
Nice Detective Pikachu sales. This game is still on my list. I have to play a River City game sometime.
@TanookiLeaf You know Pokemon is a very cultural and respectful Japanese IP in Japan so of course they'll buy anything even if the product is a bit stale. Nothing will ever change that and if the IP manage to get better than the money gets better. Every company could make a Pokemon clone better than what Game Freak makes and Japanese will still choose Pokemon over those any time. The thing is if an IP wants to dethrone Pokemon, they had to first take over its audience, only then will the attention change and Pokemon will flopped but know that if you beat Pokemon you had to stick around. It's not going to be a one time thing, you beat the juggernaut then you had to continue your reign or else the audience will turn on you too.
@TanookiLeaf Yeah that game looks bad, but I bought it. It's a very charming game that I'm enjoying playing. I actually encourage anyone who likes a good mystery game to pick it up. The Pokemon voice acting is pretty awesome too!
