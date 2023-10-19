The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and while not quite as impressive a surge as last week, Detective Pikachu Returns once again finds itself at the top of the physical software pile with another 16,248 copies sold.

Pikmin 4 just misses out on reclaiming the gold medal this time as it edges ever closer to the one million mark and The Game of Life For Nintendo Switch continues to perform well, shifting a further 13,443 copies in its second week.

There are also a couple of new releases in this week's clean-sweep for the Switch as Rear Sekai and River City: Rival Showdown debut at fourth and eighth respectively.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16,248 (101,887) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13,443 (43,710) [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6,464 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,381 (5,157,822) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,253 (5,514,955) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3,286,698) [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5,722 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,566 (5,304,914) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4,557 (27,046)

Remember how the Switch OLED saw a crazy surge in sales with over 100,000 units being sold last week? Well, things aren't quite as drastic this time, but Nintendo's bright-screened console has once again come out on top with 34,471 units sold compared to the PS5's 18,565. It will be interesting to see what the numbers are looking like after the releases of Sonic Superstars, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2 this week.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

Switch OLED Model – 34,471 (5,832,653) PlayStation 5 – 18,565 (3,920,351) Switch – 5,170 (19,571,417) Switch Lite – 4,828 (5,522,561) PlayStation 4 – 2,054 (7,900,950) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,144 (588,041) Xbox Series X – 609 (224,410) Xbox Series S – 477 (289,738) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 85 (1,192,508)

